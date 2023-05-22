Victoria House Resort & Spa, Belize Unveils Summer Special Offer for the Ultimate Summer Getaway

View from the Victoria House Resort & Spa pool. Photo credit: Victoria House Resort & Spa, Belize

The idyllic island resort is the perfect combination of excitement, relaxation, and luxury

The Summer Special 6th Night Free promotion enables our guests to fully immerse themselves into the Caribbean lifestyle.” — Janet Woollam

AMBERGRIS CAYE, BELIZE, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Victoria House Resort & Spa, Belize, the award-winning luxury resort located on the tranquil island of Ambergris Caye, is unveiling its Summer Special 6th Night Free offering for families and couples looking to make the most of their vacations. The Summer Special 6th Night Free promotion gives guests who book a minimum of five nights the opportunity to receive an additional night’s stay for free. Guests can take advantage of this offer when booking travel from August 1- November 15, 2023.

Known for its pristine white sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters, Ambergris Caye is the perfect destination for a relaxing tropical vacation in which Victoria House Resort & Spa guests can enjoy luxurious accommodations, world-class dining, and a range of activities, including snorkeling and diving in the Belize Barrier Reef, fishing, visiting a Mayan ruin, ziplining or cave tubing just a short flight to the mainland away.

“With thoughts turning to summer vacations, travelers can easily plan their warm weather escapes and take advantage of an extra night when visiting Victoria House Resort & Spa,” said Janet Woollam, general manager of Victoria House & Spa. “The Summer Special 6th Night Free promotion enables our guests to fully immerse themselves into the Caribbean lifestyle, whether at the resort’s spa or at one of the many pools on the grounds, slowly enjoying a Belizean-inspired cocktail from the palapa styled Admiral Nelson’s bar or exploring all the wonderful activities the island has to offer.”

In addition to a wide range of onsite activities and off-site excursions, the resort offers three distinct culinary establishments for every palate and occasion. The Palmilla Restaurant delivers an elegant dining experience on the stunning waterfront, where guests can enjoy fresh, local seafood. For casual al-fresco dining, the Poolside Patio extending from Palmilla Restaurant onto the pool deck serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Belizean style palapa bar Admiral Nelsons features Caribbean-inspired cocktails and locally inspired bites.

To take advantage of this limited time offer, starting now guests can book through Victoria House Resort & Spa’s website or reservation team for travels from August 1-November 15, 2023. Victoria House Resort & Spa is easily accessible via a short 15-minute commuter flight from Belize City.

For additional details or reservations, please visit: https://www.victoria-house.com/rates-packages/special-offers/summer-special-2023/

About Victoria House Resort & Spa:

Located in Belize on Ambergris Caye, the largest of the offshore Belizean Islands, Victoria House is just two miles south of picturesque San Pedro Town. The resort offers a taste of barefoot elegance that keeps guests coming back for more, with 42 guest rooms ranging in style from thatch roof casitas to beachfront villas with private pools, elegantly decorated rooms in a historically inspired building, and ocean view villas. The Palmilla Restaurant and Admiral Nelson’s Bar are renowned for fine food and drink complimented by extraordinary, personalized service. Attention to detail by staff and management alike has won accolades from international media and awards from prestigious organizations such as Conde Nast Traveler, Conde Nast Johansens. For more information, please visit: https://www.victoria-house.com/.

