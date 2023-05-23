NAMIC Announces Recipients of Annual Vision Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- AMC Networks, ESPN, and REVOLT Among Winners Celebrated for Diverse and Inclusive Programming
The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) today announced the winners of its 29th annual Vision Awards. The NAMIC Vision Awards celebrate original, multiplatform television programming that reflects the ethnic and cultural diversity of the viewing audience.
“We are honored to recognize the outstanding achievements of the 2023 Vision Award recipients, whose innovative programming has not only captivated audiences but also reflects our society's diverse voices and perspectives,” said A. Shuanise Washington, president, and CEO of NAMIC, Inc. “The Vision Awards celebrate excellence in programming that pushes the boundaries of creativity, storytelling, and inclusivity. The work celebrated this year reminds us of the power of diverse representation and the importance of telling authentic stories that resonate with viewers from all walks of life.”
NAMIC issued a total of 15 Vision Awards for networks and distributors. AMC led the honors with two awards for its program: Dark Winds – AMC; and Zahn McClarnon: Dark Winds. First-time entrant, Smithsonian Channel also received an award for The Color of Care.
The full slate of winners is as follows:
Animation
More Than I Want to Remember – MTV Entertainment Studios
Best Performance – Comedy
Iman Vellani: Ms. Marvel – Disney+
Best Performance – Drama
Zahn McClarnon: Dark Winds – AMC
Children’s
Sesame Street – Sesame Workshop
Comedy
The Neighborhood – CBS Studios
Digital Media – Short Form
Historian’s Take: What is #LandBack? Inside New Native American TV Shows – PBS
Documentary
Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America ReFramed Special – American Documentary, Inc., and World Channel
Drama
Dark Winds – AMC
Lifestyle
Delicious Miss Brown – Food Network
News/Informational
The Color of Care – Smithsonian Channel
Original Movie or Special
REVOLT x Michelle Obama: The Cross-Generational Conversation – REVOLT
Reality
Why Not Us: Southern Dance – ESPN+
Reality – Social Issues
The Hair Tales – Onyx Collective/OWN/Hulu
Sports
After Jackie – History Channel
Variety/Talk Show
PAUSE with Sam Jay – HBO Max
A panel of judges, comprised of industry executives, reviews the award submissions each year. The applications are open to broadcast and cable networks, cable operators, syndicators, VOD content produced by cable and/or broadcast companies for web or mobile digital platforms, independent film/video production companies, and distributors. For more information, or to view the 2023 NAMIC Vision Awards winners gallery, visit https://namicvisionawards.com/winners.aspx.
# # #
ABOUT NAMIC
NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity, and inclusion in the communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that target leadership development, advocacy, and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the populations served. Please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter for more information about NAMIC and its many opportunities.
NAMIC Media Office
