Holistic Women’s Wellness Retreat Announces Final Call for Participants
Weeklong retreat designed for women who want to learn to own their power through Pilates, self-defense, and strength-based yoga
Once you step foot off the plane you will be cared for and catered to so that you walk away feeling rested and energized.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevyn Zeller Pilates+ announces the first of a series of wellness retreats designed to relax and empower women.
— Kevyn Zeller
With the backdrop of beautiful, serene Costa Rica, The Holistic Women’s Wellness Retreat will take place June 11-17 and feature daily activities of Pilates, strength-based yoga, and self-defense with several of New York City’s top instructors.
“We have curated an amazingly talented group of professionals to host an intimate experience for women who need rest, relaxation and the tools to empower them to trust their instincts and own their power,” said Kevyn Zeller, Holistic Women’s Wellness Retreat founder and owner of Kevyn Zeller Pilates+.
The week-long wellness retreat is an intimate experience designed for women who want to relax and heal inside and out. Perfect for a pair of friends or a small group, Zeller is offering the retreat at a special rate of $4500 until midnight May 23. The cost includes an ocean-view villa, all meals (chef-prepared), drinks, on the ground transportation, daily Pilates, self-defense and strength-based yoga, as well as a complimentary massage.
“Once you step foot off the plane you will be cared for and catered to so that you walk away feeling rested and energized,” said Zeller. “You will also walk away with life-long connections to powerful, thoughtful women.”
In addition to offering this special experience for a discounted rate, a portion of every reservation will help fund a scholarship for assault survivors to attend future retreats. For more information about the Holistic Women’s Wellness Retreat visit www.kevynzeller.com.
Andrea Sok
Sok Influencer PR
+1 302-579-0211
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram