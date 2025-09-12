Timberline Ace Hardware Announces Grand Reopenings Across Colorado: Same Local Roots, Now Stronger Than Ever

TELLURIDE, CO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Timberline Ace Hardware is proud to announce the grand reopening of its locations across Colorado, welcoming neighbors, contractors, DIYers, and homeowners to celebrate the next chapter of trusted, community-rooted service.Following a unifying rebrand and major store upgrades, Timberline is inviting customers to reconnect with the stores they’ve always relied on—now backed by better inventory, stronger support, and the same local teams they know by name.“We’re not just reopening stores, we’re celebrating relationships and our commitment to these communities,” said Tom Mortell, owner, Timberline Ace Hardware. “These events are a thank-you to those that built us from one small store to six.”Celebrations are planned this fall across Timberline locations in Aspen, Carbondale, Clifton, and Battlement Mesa, each featuring live events and major giveaways including room makeover packages, outdoor grills, tools, and more. Community members are encouraged to come out to join the celebration and rediscover their go-to source for tools, supplies, and expert advice.Grand ReOpening Event Schedule:Friday, September 19 | 11:00 AM – 2:00 PMSaturday, September 20 | 11:00 AM – 2:00 PMCLIFTON LOCATIONNovember 8–10 | Daily 11:00 AM – 2:00 PMBATTLEMENT MESA LOCATIONSunday, November 9 | 11:00 AM – 2:00 PMThe Timberline brand has been in operation since 1969 and is family-owned, locally staffed. Each Timberline Ace location delivers hands-on help, problem-solving expertise, and inventory tailored to the needs of each community it serves. To see the full list of locations and local events visit https://timberlineacehardware.com/events/ About Timberline Ace HardwareTimberline Ace Hardware has been serving the community since 1969. Now with six locations spanning the high peaks of Aspen to the valleys of Clifton and Norwood, Timberline offers quality hardware products and exceptional service. Family-owned and locally staff, Timberline believes in creating lasting relationships with those served. Visit www.timberlineacehardware.com for store locations and hours.

