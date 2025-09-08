Little Colorado Medical Center Donates Sport Physical Proceeds to Local Schools

WINSLOW, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful show of community support, Little Colorado Medical Center (LCMC) donated 100% of the proceeds from its recent sports physical clinics—totaling $4,660—back to the schools that hosted them.Located in Winslow, Little Colorado Medical Center provides compassionate, high-quality care for the heart of Northeastern Arizona. The recent sports physical clinics and resulting donations are a part of LCMC’s commitment to keeping student athletes healthy while reinvesting directly in the communities it serves.“These clinics weren’t just about physicals—they were about giving back to those who show up for our kids every day,” said Tavis Udall, CEO, Little Colorado Medical Center. “When we support our schools, we’re building a stronger, healthier community.”LCMC’s team provided convenient, low-cost physicals across multiple locations, helping families prepare their student athletes for the upcoming school year. By returning every dollar raised to the schools, the hospital reaffirmed its role as both a healthcare provider and a community partner.The donations were distributed as follows:$3,000 to Winslow Unified School District$1,360 to Holbrook Unified School District$300 to Joseph City School DistrictAs a 501(c)3 nonprofit hospital, LCMC provides a full spectrum of healthcare services, including emergency services, imaging and lab testing, pediatrics, and women’s health. For more information about Little Colorado Medical Center or its commitment to community, visit www.lcmcwmh.com About Little Colorado Medical CenterServing the Heart of Northeastern Arizona, Little Colorado Medical Center provides compassionate, high-quality healthcare through strong partnerships and a commitment to sustainability. From primary and specialty care to advanced imaging, women's health, lab services, wound care, and 24/7 emergency support, the 25-bed Critical Access Hospital serves approximately 30,000 residents across a broad rural region. For more information, visit lcmcwmh.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.