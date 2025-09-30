LifeCents Announces Promotion of Joel Murray and Stephen Quenzer to Vice President Roles

LifeCents Strengthens Leadership Team to Advance Innovation, Client Success, and Mission-Driven Growth

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeCents , the financial wellness platform redefining how organizations engage and empower people to improve their financial health, announced today the promotion of Joel Murray to Vice President of Implementations and Client Success and Stephen Quenzer to Vice President of Development Operations. These promotions underscore the company’s commitment to innovation, strengthening client partnerships, and delivering measurable financial health outcomes.Joel Murray has been promoted to Vice President of Implementations and Client Success, leading how LifeCents delivers programs to partners and communities. As the architect of LifeCents’ client experience, Joel ensures every engagement translates into results. He has guided the launch of initiatives such as VetCents and SageCents while driving large-scale rollouts with employers, credit unions, and nonprofits. His expanded role will strengthen LifeCents’ ability to design collaborative, data-driven partnerships that create lasting impact.Stephen Quenzer has been promoted to Vice President of Development Operations, leading the end-to-end architecture, integration, and deployment of the LifeCents platform. As the architect behind LifeCents’ robust and adaptable technology, Stephen has designed scalable solutions that meet the diverse needs of partners. His expanded role accelerates development of features and integrations that strengthen LifeCents’ position as a leading financial wellness solution.“Joel and Stephen embody the best of LifeCents—mission, innovation, and results,” said Blake Allison, Founder and CEO of LifeCents. “Joel’s deep understanding of client needs ensures our platform deliver measurable outcomes for individuals, clients, and partners. Stephen’s technical vision ensures we can scale those outcomes with a platform that is both powerful and adaptable. With their leadership, LifeCents is building on its proven ability to deliver measurable financial wellness outcomes for the organizations and communities we serve.”These leadership appointments follow a period of significant momentum for LifeCents. Today, LifeCents serves employers, credit unions, retirement plan advisors, nonprofits, government agencies, and international partners—delivering personalized pathways, connecting people to trusted resources, and driving measurable outcomes. The company recently earned its second Fast Company World Changing Idea Award.With Joel and Stephen in expanded roles, LifeCents is positioned to accelerate its mission to help people live happier, healthier financial lives—while enabling organizations to deliver measurable impact through innovative financial wellness solutions. Learn more at www.lifecents.com

