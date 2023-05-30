Brian Hinman, a Founding CIPU Board Member, is Inducted into the IP Hall of Fame
Hinman is also recipient of this year's Q. Todd Dickinson Award for his contribution to IP as a business asset
Brian's breadth of knowledge about IP assets and transactions places him in a category of his own. He is a determined leader and committed educator”NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Hinman, a founding member of the Board of Directors of the Center for Intellectual Property Understanding, has been inducted into the IP Hall of Fame by IAM, a leading intellectual property publication.
— Bruce Berman, Chairman CIPU; Managing Director, Brody Berman Associates
Mr. Hinman is one of patent licensing’s most accomplished experts, having held senior positions at Philips, Unified Patents, InterDigital, Verizon, Allied Security Trust and IBM. The former U.S. Air Force pilot became an IP pioneer in the mid-1990s when he got Westinghouse Electric Company’s patent licensing business off the ground before being recruited to head up business development for the company's research department.
Mr. Hinman was the moving force behind InterDigital’s $375 million patent portfolio sale to Intel in 2012, before co-founding Unified Patents later that year. He is currently Chief Innovation Officer for Intellectual Property Solutions at Aon, a global professional services firm.
He is recipient the 2023 Q. Todd Dickinson Award, named after the former USPTO Director and Chief IP Counsel of GE who passed away in 2020. It is bestowed upon individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to IP as a business asset.
"I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Brian for more than 20 years," said Bruce Berman, CIPU Chairman and Co-Founder. "Brian's breadth of knowledge about IP assets and transactions places him in a category of his own. He is a determined leader and committed educator."
IAM launched the IP Hall of Fame in 2006. In the time since, it has been using the project to honour those individuals – living or dead – who have had a major positive impact on the IP landscape, whether as a lawyer, academic, business executive, inventor or politician.
Inductees are determined by a nomination process was run from March through mid-April, after which all valid nominations were sent (anonymously) to the IP Hall of Fame Academy. Those members – composed of past inductees and celebrated IP thought-leaders – then voted on which of the nominees to induct this year.
The Q. Todd Dickinson Editor’s Award honors one individual each year who has made an outstanding contribution to IP’s development as a business asset. The recipient of this award was chosen by the IAM editorial team from the longlist of public nominees.
Mr. Hinman appears in the premiere episode, S1 Ep1, of the podcast series, 'Understanding IP Matters,' where he discusses his career and IP strategy. The episode can be heard on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google or on the CIPU website..
The Center for Intellectual Property Understanding is an independent nonprofit established in 2016 that raises awareness about the impact of IP on people, business and society. CIPU provides outreach to improve IP literacy and promote sharing. It holds events, such as the annual IP Awareness Summit®, curates IPBasics.org, an information portal, and produces ‘Understanding IP Matters,’ a podcast series, now in its second season. UIPM enables successful creators and entrepreneurs to share their IP story. For more information, visit understandingip.org.
Bruce Berman
The Center for IP Understanding
+1 917-225-6184
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram