HTX Labs To Deliver the First Tech Training Transformation Cloud (T3Cloud) to the USAF

HTX Labs EMPACT In Action Sheppard Air Force Base HTX Labs Logo

HTX Labs announced that it has been awarded a new SBIR Phase III contract with the US Air Force to deliver the first Tech Training Transformation Cloud.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- HTX Labs , developer of the EMPACT Immersive Learning Platform, announced that it has been awarded a new Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III contract with the US Air Force (USAF) to deliver the first Tech Training Transformation Cloud (T3Cloud), further expanding the reach and impact of immersive learning across the USAF.This new contract is a continuation of HTX’s success on the Maintenance Training Next (MXN) initiative at Sheppard Air Force Base, where EMPACT provided the immersive learning foundation for the next-generation Crew Chief Fundamentals (CCF) course. The CCF program was delivered to students in 2020 as a self-paced, multi-modal immersive curriculum and culminated in a 46.1% reduction in total training time (compared to the standard course), with slightly higher student proficiency, high student engagement, and instructor adoption. T3Cloud aims to further expand the EMPACT footprint, continuing to work in collaboration with Air Education and Training Command (AETC) 2AF / DET 23 Tech Training Transformation (T3), with a focus on training transformation, bringing EMPACT's suite of XR training capabilities to the entirety of 2AF, as well as progressing towards a repeatable methodology for centralizing AF owned digital assets to facilitate reuse and pairing with a broad range of immersive learning capabilities.HTX Labs will leverage this contract to enhance EMPACT to address the demand for a centralized platform to consolidate and streamline processes enabling Airmen to upload, store, classify, and manage rich digital assets (e.g., airframes, vehicles, equipment, and tools), immersive environments (e.g., Aircraft Maintenance Units (AMU), runways, and flight lines), and related multimedia files in a secure repository within the EMPACT platform.T3Cloud enables the classroom of the future, helping to accelerate the progression of the “6th gen” learning environment. A scalable, open architecture enables existing XR capabilities within 2AF to integrate with T3Cloud. T3Cloud will serve as 2AF's foundation for immersive learning, providing Airmen with the necessary infrastructure and tools to access, create, share, and deliver Gov-owned digital assets, models, simulations, and training content in support of technical training delivery and creation.“2AF identified the lack of a centralized, secure capability to access, distribute, utilize, and develop digital assets and content, which has inhibited broader adoption of immersive learning, and often resulted in duplication of effort due to a lack of knowledge about what already exists. T3Cloud delivers the software foundation that enables simplified discovery of digital assets, streamlines training content consumption, and empowers airmen with capabilities to create, publish and sustain new immersive learning lessons and courses,” said Chris Verret, SVP of Engineering, HTX Labs. “This is an exciting evolution of EMPACT that will further democratize and standardize access to meaningful immersive learning content as well as the tools and capabilities necessary for scalable access, distribution, and creation. HTX is thrilled to continue our collaboration with Det23 to accelerate technical training transformation across all of 2AF.”###HTX Labs is an immersive learning software company on a mission to accelerate the future of learning, developing XR training software solutions and delivering content creation services to maximize operational efficiency, improve safety, and scale training transformation across the defense industry and commercial enterprisesHTX developed EMPACT, a comprehensive XR Training Platform, empowering Warfighters to create, distribute, and measure immersive training content and programs anytime, anywhere, on any device, with anyone, at scale.Media Inquiries:Ashleigh LenamondHTX Labs | VP Marketing and Strategyhtx.media@htxlabs.comAshleigh LenamondHTX Labs+1 844-489-5227

HTX Labs EMPACT Immersive Learning Platform