New APTA 590nm Amber LED outdoor flood lighting, EXTREME-LIFE

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the launch of APTA, a new line of LED 590nm Amber wildlife and turtle-friendly lights. This range of fixtures’ exceptional heat sink design produces an EXTREME-LIFE rating of L70 @ 200,000 hours, providing years of virtually maintenance free performance. These fixtures provide flawless lighting with premium anti-glare illumination. Its 590nm Amber LEDs are perfect for the eco-conscious consumer and those requiring turtle- and wildlife-friendly lighting solutions. The range is also programmable, with the Microwave Motion Sensor being able to control multiple APTAs, allowing for energy use to be minimized through custom programming options.

"The new APTA LED 590nm Amber area lights are ideal for areas with wildlife conservation concerns and requirements" said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild. "These flood lights are designed with advanced optics and heat management to provide the most powerful and reliable LED high bay lighting available."

Remote LED drivers are also incorporated into the APTA 590nm Amber,. There are several mounting types available, including U-mounting, T-mounting, and L-mounting. Its high-grade aluminum finish provides exceptional heat sink design, and is available in both black and gray. A photocell is available as an optional extra, allowing APTA fixtures to turn on automatically when natural light decreases. Bird spikes are also available to stop wildlife damaging the fixture. The fixture’s IP66 rating provides total protection from dust and strong jets of water, making the APTA ideal for dusty and/or wet locations. Its IK10 rating also makes this fixture vandal proof, being able to resist up to 20 joules of impact. A five year warranty comes as standard when APTA is operated in temperature between -40°C and +50°C.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.