SUGARBUSH ACCESS RD AND TIMBERLINE DR IN WARREN

SUGARBUSH ACCESS RD is CLOSED/ EXPERIENCING DELAYS in the area of TIMBERLINE DR IN WARREN due to a CRASH INTO A POWER POLE WITH LINES DOWN ACROSS THE ROADWAY.

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.