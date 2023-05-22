Submit Release
SUGARBUSH ACCESS RD AND TIMBERLINE DR IN WARREN

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

BERLIN BARRACKS

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

SUGARBUSH ACCESS RD  is CLOSED/ EXPERIENCING DELAYS in the area of TIMBERLINE DR IN WARREN due to a CRASH INTO A POWER POLE WITH LINES DOWN ACROSS THE ROADWAY.

 

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

Michelle Bulger

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

Phone: 802.878.7111

Fax: 802.878.3173

 

 

