Fractured Atlas, anounces a matching gift opportunity for ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. from Monday, May 22 to Friday, May 26.
Fractured Atlas, is pleased to announce a matching gift opportunity for donations made to ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. from Monday, May 22 to Friday, May 26.NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fractured Atlas, a national non-profit arts service organization, is pleased to announce a matching gift opportunity for donations made to ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. from Monday, May 22 to Friday, May 26.
Fractured Atlas has been a proud partner of ArtsPRunlimited since 2014, and we are thrilled to continue our support of their important work. Every donation made to ArtsPRunlimited during this time period will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Fractured Atlas, up to a total of $5,000.
ArtsPRunlimited is a New York City-based arts marketing and public relations firm that provides affordable and professional services to a wide range of clients in the performing arts. Their work helps to increase visibility and awareness for their clients, and ultimately leads to increased ticket sales and attendance.
This matching gift opportunity is a great way to support the work of ArtsPRunlimited and help them to continue their important work in the arts community. To make a donation, please visit their website at https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support.
AI-generated by www.einpresswire.com/ai
Fractured Atlas
MATCHING GIFT IS NOW OPEN.
Monday May 22
to
Friday, May 26, 2023
with
Fractured Atlas.
We have worked with Fractured Atlas for ArtsPR since 2014:
https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support
Every donation that you make to ArtsPRunlimited, Inc between Monday, May 22 and Friday, May 26 will count.
Fractured Atlas, is distributing $1,000 to 20 different projects for their annual Spring Match campaign.
Donate Now:
Updated goal is $3,500.
Two Donors committed $1,600 to start this match tomorrow.
You can donate here with this link:
https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support
We won 17 Awards on Film Freeway.
From Best Director; Best Actress; Best Acting Ensemble and
Honorable Mention to Outstanding Achievement.
There was no monetary support for these Awards.
Awaed winning Books on Film Freeway:
Newark. Italy and me (Lulu.com)
AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com)
"organized labor" (AuthorHouse.com)
Exits and Entrances (AuthorHouse.com)
Death of Hercules (Short Film)
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! (1920-27).
MORE NEWS OF NOTE 5/20/23
Subject: New Play Exchange News -
AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA
NEW PLAY EXCHANGE NEWS
The following play(s) may be eligible for the OPEN SCRIPT COMPETITION opportunity posted on the New Play Exchange by Bottle Alley Theatre Company:
AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com)
AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com)
AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com)
We followed up w/them via Texas.
**********************************************
Upcoming:
7/5/23 an encounter with Edwatd Albee at Oradell Library.
Book signing, celebration 40 years off Broadway @ Biricchino, NYC in July as well.
Date TBA.
Sergio Basso
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here