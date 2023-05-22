Fractured Atlas, anounces a matching gift opportunity for ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. from Monday, May 22 to Friday, May 26.

8 1/2

Fractured Atlas, is pleased to announce a matching gift opportunity for donations made to ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. from Monday, May 22 to Friday, May 26.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fractured Atlas, a national non-profit arts service organization, is pleased to announce a matching gift opportunity for donations made to ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. from Monday, May 22 to Friday, May 26.

Fractured Atlas has been a proud partner of ArtsPRunlimited since 2014, and we are thrilled to continue our support of their important work. Every donation made to ArtsPRunlimited during this time period will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Fractured Atlas, up to a total of $5,000.

ArtsPRunlimited is a New York City-based arts marketing and public relations firm that provides affordable and professional services to a wide range of clients in the performing arts. Their work helps to increase visibility and awareness for their clients, and ultimately leads to increased ticket sales and attendance.

This matching gift opportunity is a great way to support the work of ArtsPRunlimited and help them to continue their important work in the arts community. To make a donation, please visit their website at https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support.

AI-generated by www.einpresswire.com/ai

Fractured Atlas
MATCHING GIFT IS NOW OPEN.

Monday May 22
to
Friday, May 26, 2023
with
Fractured Atlas.

We have worked with Fractured Atlas for ArtsPR since 2014:

https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support

Every donation that you make to ArtsPRunlimited, Inc between Monday, May 22 and Friday, May 26 will count.

Fractured Atlas, is distributing $1,000 to 20 different projects for their annual Spring Match campaign.

Donate Now:

Updated goal is $3,500.

Two Donors committed $1,600 to start this match tomorrow.

You can donate here with this link:

https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support

We won 17 Awards on Film Freeway.

From Best Director; Best Actress; Best Acting Ensemble and

Honorable Mention to Outstanding Achievement.

There was no monetary support for these Awards.

Awaed winning Books on Film Freeway:

Newark. Italy and me (Lulu.com)

AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com)

"organized labor" (AuthorHouse.com)

Exits and Entrances (AuthorHouse.com)

Death of Hercules (Short Film)

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! (1920-27).

MORE NEWS OF NOTE 5/20/23

Subject: New Play Exchange News -

AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA

NEW PLAY EXCHANGE NEWS

The following play(s) may be eligible for the OPEN SCRIPT COMPETITION opportunity posted on the New Play Exchange by Bottle Alley Theatre Company:

AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com)
AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com)
AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com)
We followed up w/them via Texas.

**********************************************

Upcoming:

7/5/23 an encounter with Edwatd Albee at Oradell Library.
Book signing, celebration 40 years off Broadway @ Biricchino, NYC in July as well.
Date TBA.

Sergio Basso
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here

You just read:

Fractured Atlas, anounces a matching gift opportunity for ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. from Monday, May 22 to Friday, May 26.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sergio Basso
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
Company/Organization
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
351 Broad St, B1702
Newark, New Jersey, 07104
United States
+1 973-482-0747
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 28 Film Freeway Festival Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/22. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway. Also: Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and Diary of a Madman received an OBIE all in Manhattan Off-Broadway. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio on THE MORNING SHOW w/Bonnie Grice; The Today Show; Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2022), and PRIMO magazine. His 1,400 Blogs and letters published by The New York Times from 1975-2022 are ongoing. He also received grants from the NY State Council on the Arts and The NYTimes Company Foundation. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine on Amazon.com. Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

More From This Author
Fractured Atlas, anounces a matching gift opportunity for ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. from Monday, May 22 to Friday, May 26.
WINNER DALTON TRUMBO PRIZE FIRST EDITION Exits and Entrances - BEST BOOK/MANUSCRIPT (AuthorHouse.com) by Daniel P Quinn.
Daniel P Quinn received 54 Awards and Citations on Film Freeway from 12/20-until 4/23
View All Stories From This Author