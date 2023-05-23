University of Guam's Triton Esports Program Partners with FITGMR to Enhance Player Development and Healthy Gaming
The University of Guam's Triton Esports Program announces its partnership with FITGMR, a renowned esports performance and player development organization.
The University of Guam's Triton Esports Program is thrilled to announce its partnership with FITGMR, a renowned esports performance and player development organization. The collaboration aims to further elevate the Triton Esports Program by offering a comprehensive summer camp program for local youth. This unique summer camp experience will provide skills training in popular esports titles including Valorant and League of Legends, alongside the utilization of FITGMR's innovative App, designed to equip gamers with the necessary tools to navigate the mental and physical demands of esports.
The Triton Esports Summer Camp program is set to create an immersive environment for participants, combining professional esports coaching with FITGMR's cutting-edge resources. Through this initiative, aspiring players will have the opportunity to enhance their gaming skills, gain valuable insights, and foster personal growth in a supportive community. The summer camp program will also serve as a platform to expose potential University of Guam students to the exciting world of collegiate esports, giving them a taste of what it would be like to be part of the Triton Esports Program.
Following the summer camp, FITGMR will continue its collaboration with the Triton Esports Program by conducting intensive boot camps for Triton Esports athletes. These boot camps will provide participants with a dedicated instructor, live training sessions, VOD reviews, coached scrims, skills clinics, and access to the comprehensive FITGMR system. The aim is to provide a holistic approach to player development, focusing not only on technical skills but also on the mental and physical aspects crucial for success in the esports industry.
"We are honored to work alongside the University of Guam's Triton Esports Program and contribute to the growth of their players," stated Kristin Anderson, CEO and Co-Founder at FITGMR. "By combining our expertise in esports performance and player development with the university's commitment to fostering talent, we aim to create a program that nurtures the next generation of esports athletes while prioritizing their overall well-being.”
Triton Esports is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. “We are ecstatic to embark on this transformative journey, not only for collegiate athletes but also for the youth of Guam. Through our partnership with FITGMR, we are poised to deliver an immersive summer camp program that will nurture young talent, promote personal growth, and advocate for healthy gaming practices. By synergizing professional coaching with FITGMR's cutting-edge resources, participants will have an unparalleled opportunity to enhance their gaming skills while simultaneously developing vital life skills within a supportive community. At Triton Esports, our passion lies in shaping future leaders who transcend mere competition, excelling in all facets of life. The collaboration with FITGMR serves as an emphatic affirmation of our unwavering dedication to this mission. We eagerly anticipate the continued transformation of the esports landscape, creating unparalleled opportunities for the youth of Guam, and championing the values that define the esteemed University of Guam,” stated Ken San Nicolas, Esports Manager, Triton Esports.
About Triton Esports
The Triton Esports Program has a distinct purpose: to cultivate professional leaders through a comprehensive blend of rigorous training, expert coaching, and invaluable mentorship. Our commitment extends beyond the boundaries of our campus as we actively seek partnerships with local and national organizations to broaden the horizons of the University and uphold our cherished values. Central to our approach is a demanding curriculum that places a razor-sharp focus on the competitive aspects of esports play. However, we also recognize the paramount importance of mental health, physical well-being, community service, and moderation in fostering well-rounded individuals. Our program requires our scholarship athletes to devote 8 hours per week to in game training. However, they are also tasked with another 8 hours of skill building through physical fitness, mental health checkups, an esports industry curriculum and hands-on experience in the field.
About FITGMR
FITGMR, Inc. is a leading esports technology, performance and player development company dedicated to helping esports athletes, teams, and organizations reach their full potential. Through its cutting-edge technology and comprehensive coaching curriculum, FITGMR helps players and coaches at all levels of competition improve their skills and achieve their goals.
The FITGMR Training Grounds has furnished more players to the professional and semi-professional scene as coaches, players, and in esports careers than any other training organization
