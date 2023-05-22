Manchester Private Hospital celebrates success in CQC report
Manchester Private Hospital receives 'good' CQC report
The team at Manchester Private Hospital always strive to provide the best possible quality care for everyone who walks in through our door.”MANCHESTER, MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A Manchester Private Hospital has received a 'good' rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
The CQC inspected Manchester Private Hospital on March 02 through 17 (the report was released on 10 May 2023) and applauded the hospital for a "responsive, safe, effective, caring and well-led service."
The report stated that people felt 'supported' in the home and that family members were 'very satisfied' with the care this service provides.
One PATIENT said: " Manchester Private Hospital have got it right, you would think that it is their own family they are looking after."
Another one said: "I had a breast augmentation today, and I absolutely loved the experience. From the moment I had my zoom consultation to walking out of the hospital today it has been amazing. I am so happy with my results so far. All the staff have been brilliant and made me feel so at ease throughout the whole experience. Most definitely recommend to everything."
The report went on to say:
The service had enough staff to care for patients and keep them safe. Staff had training in key skills, understood how to protect patients from abuse, and managed safety well. The service used systems to identify and prevent surgical site infections. Staff assessed risks to patients and acted on them. They managed medicines well. The service managed safety incidents well and learned lessons from them.
• Staff provided good care and treatment, gave patients enough to eat and drink, and gave them pain relief when needed. Managers monitored the effectiveness of the service and made sure staff were competent. Staff worked well together for the benefit of patients and supported them to make decisions about their care. Key services were available seven days a week.
• Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers.
• The service planned care to meet the needs of local people and took account of patients’ individual needs. People could access the service when they needed it and did not have to wait too long for treatment.
• Leaders ran services well using reliable information systems and supported staff to develop their skills. Staff understood the service’s vision and values, and how to apply them in their work. Staff felt respected, supported and valued. They were focused on the needs of patients receiving care. Staff were clear about their roles and accountability.
The report concluded with remarks - All staff were committed to continual learning and actively engaged with the appraisal and professional registration process. The service had engaged with local training providers. The registered manager told us the service was not involved in any clinical research. We did not see any evidence that the service participated in any accreditation schemes.
Graeme Hughes, Director & Registered Manager at Manchester Private Hospital said: “We are delighted that Manchester Private Hospital was rated ‘Good’ overall following the CQC’s most recent inspection.
“Our unwavering commitment is to become the preferred care provider for individuals seeking exceptional care and support, as well as the preferred employer for compassionate, skilled, and dedicated care professionals.”
