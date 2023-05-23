Revolutionizing Healthcare in India: Emerging Models of Care Delivery
Healthcare providers now focus on offering end-to-end support to patients, simplifying the surgical journey - from finding the right doctor to post-surgery care
New-age business models, fueled by technology and innovation, have the potential to overcome some of the capacity, investment and operational challenges faced by healthcare stakeholders in the country”AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI) and Healthark Insights have launched a white paper titled "From Challenges To Opportunities: Emerging Models To Address The Gaps In Tier II/III Hospitals In India". This white paper presents a comprehensive analysis of the latest trends and developments in the Indian healthcare industry, highlighting the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.
— Dr. Purav Gandhi
This white paper is a collaborative effort of leading experts and thought leaders from the healthcare industry and delves into the emerging new-age healthcare models in India, such as asset-light surgical models, telemedicine, home healthcare, digital health, and their impact on the industry.
The methodology for writing the white paper involved a two-pronged approach of secondary and primary research. Through secondary research, both the teams gathered information from industry analysts, government agencies, print media, and global and Indian statistics organizations. This information, both qualitative as well as quantitative, formed the basis for the white paper. In addition to the comprehensive secondary research, primary research allowed the team to further investigate on the topic, validate nuances, and further refine the hypothesis. This involved interviewing 58 senior decision-makers from hospitals of different states across India, with a focus on small-to-mid-sized hospitals located in tier II and tier III cities.
As Dr. Sunil Khetarpal, Director of AHPI, noted, “Emerging healthcare models are being envisioned and implemented in India which promise to help providers save time, patients to take control of their health data, and healthcare organizations to refine their business models. Surgical care is being reimagined as hospitals increasingly move beyond bricks and mortar, and adopt a digital front door approach to support patients in their end-to-end journey.”
Dr. Purav Gandhi, CEO and Founder of Healthark Insights, believes that this white paper would go a long way in helping healthcare stakeholders in India understand some of the key challenges associated with the ‘missing middle’, as highlighted by NITI Aayog. “It’s interesting how new-age business models, fueled by technology and innovation, have the potential to overcome some of the capacity, investment and operational challenges faced by healthcare stakeholders. It could bring together policymakers, healthcare providers, and investors to make informed decisions amidst the changing landscape of India’s healthcare industry".
The paper describes how new age surgical companies like Pristyn Care and others are focusing on simplifying the entire surgery journey of a patient and their caregivers by offering assistance at every step. It talks about how these new age models ensure that the patient’s experience is seamless right from the discovery of the right doctor to booking an appointment at the clinic, getting a detailed diagnosis done, booking tests at a diagnostic center, getting insurance paperwork done, commuting from home to the hospital and back on the day of surgery, admission-discharge processes at the hospital, as well as follow-up consultation after the surgery.
The paper also describes how hospitals from tier-II/tier-III cities lack investments on medical equipment and technology like MRI, CT scans which leads to patients having to travel to tier-I cities for diagnostics and treatments. This leads to low utilization rates in hospitals of tier-II/tier-III cities which prevents healthcare providers from reaching economies of scale in rural regions. As more and more medical practitioners prefer to practice in urban cities because of the higher footfall of patients, professional work environment, and urban lifestyle, this leads to a deficit of doctors and health personnel in tier-II and tier-III cities. Innovative care models can ensure that high quality surgical care is made accessible to patients and at an affordable cost. There is also a lack of standardized processes, quality of care, and trained staff; there has also been an increase in the number of unqualified HCWs working in small towns, rural areas in the past few years.
In the face of these challenges, asset-light healthcare models have the potential to transform care delivery in the country while democratizing healthcare across various regions and providing best in class diagnostics and treatments even in the underserved areas. Technological advancement is speeding up the transformation process needed for Indian healthcare to become digitally connected and is showing promise for improving healthcare accessibility.
New-age models of healthcare and their tech ecosystem would eliminate the challenges as:
● Utilization of telehealth and modern technology-based platforms would lead to an expansion of healthcare services in remote regions of India, resulting in improved accessibility to specialized healthcare for patients.
● By implementing asset-light models, medical facilities would be able to make diagnostic equipment such as MRI and CT scans available outside of tier-I cities
● New-age models would facilitate the sharing of resources and assets, enabling small and medium-sized hospitals to achieve economies of scale
● These models would also enhancing the quality of care provided to patients by ensuring the presence of experienced and well-trained staff
India's healthcare industry is transforming due to market forces, with changes in consumer behavior, digital technology, healthcare providers, disease burden, workforce, and regulations. Technology-driven asset-light models are revolutionizing the industry, making healthcare accessible to all and benefiting patients and doctors alike. We invite healthcare providers, policymakers, and stakeholders to read this valuable document and join us in shaping the future of healthcare in India.
About AHPI
The Association of Healthcare Providers in India (AHPI) is a non-profit organization that serves as the representative body for a significant portion of healthcare providers in India. AHPI primarily works closely with government bodies, regulatory authorities, and other stakeholders to advocate for policies that will enable its member organizations to provide high-quality healthcare services to the wider community.
About Healthark Insights
Healthark Insights is a global management consulting firm developed by a team of experts from diverse fields such as consulting, pharma, medicine, medical devices, digital health, public health, and management with a common vision to cater to the healthcare and life sciences industry, along with a relentless focus on delivering executable solutions.
Healthark Insights team helps customers make critical decisions every day through expertise that combines deep domain knowledge, rigorous research, and analysis, understanding of markets, technology, and experience. With the right experience and expertise, the team not only provides insights but also works closely with clients to execute the strategy that they have helped develop.
