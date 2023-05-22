Prism Digital wins website development mandate for Carpe Diem

Dubai’s leading holiday home operator, Carpe Diem, has hired Prism Digital, a Dubai-based full-service digital marketing company.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai’s leading holiday home operator, Carpe Diem, has hired Prism Digital, a Dubai-based full-service digital marketing company, to design a custom-built mobile-first e-commerce website to drive the direct-to-consumer business.

The mandate included creating a sleek new modern website to showcase Carpe Diem’s services and apartment listings in the best way possible, allowing direct and bulk booking as well as quick payment options. The bespoke website tackles a key integration with the booking portal RMS where all the properties are managed and directly fetched to the website with a payment gateway system. Embedded with SEO-optimized content, the website is also 80% customizable and editable from the CMS. In addition, it is designed to handle mobile-based traffic and helps convert visitors into customers through an integrated lead generation funnel built into the website.

Speaking about the partnership with Prism, Tariq Hussein, Founder and CEO of Carpe Diem commented, “The country’s tourism market continues to grow backed by the robust infrastructure growth, and the sector aligns with the nation’s development and growth. With that backdrop, we have onboarded Prism Digital to play a crucial role in eliminating some industry challenges by creating the region's first short-term rental PWA website and mobile e-commerce app. This website enables us to showcase our entire inventory to potential guests at the same time, making it easy for potential rental partners to list their inventory on our portal via its easy-to-use interface optimized for mobile devices enabling guests from all over the world to browse, book a short term rental and pay directly on their mobile. Prism has done a great job creating this PWA e-commerce website for us, which has helped us promote the brand and grow our bottom-line revenue.”

Speaking on the website launch, Mr. Lovetto Nazareth, Managing Director, Prism Digital, commented, “Carpe Diem is looking to capitalize on its quality and reputation in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) as well as the B2B segment as a property management and leasing expert in Dubai. With that objective in mind, we built the PWA website with cutting-edge functionalities that will thrill and expedite the rental booking process. We are thrilled that Carpe Diem, a reputable and respected vacation home operator, has chosen Prism to be their partner in progress as we will manage their entire SEO social and performance marketing for the Carpe Diem brand over the next couple of years.

The multi-device responsive website also has cross-browser compatibility and effective SEO practices to help increase the brand’s online presence by reaching out to a broader audience to accelerate sales. Built on the React and Laravel frameworks, the website is developed for mobile and acts as a progressive web application (PWA). Powered by mobile-first technology for a better user experience, the Progressive Web Application (PWA) website has recently been launched in the UAE. It is now ranking on top Google SERPs for more than thirty keywords for the location. PWA websites function on low-bandwidth networks and offline as well. Popular websites like IKEA, Facebook, Instagram, and Netflix are all known to use the PWA platform.

About Prism:

Prism Digital is an award-winning website design and digital marketing agency in Dubai and one of the best website design development agencies in the Middle East. The agency specializes in building React JS & Laravel-based responsive websites. It has launched and managed multiple websites for leading e-commerce and retail companies such as Jumeirah Group, Aldar, Kizad, Hilton Group, IFFCO Group, Pigeon Arabia, EMIRIUM, Rite, Lansinoh, Nurj Bridal, STORY Hospitality, and more. Prism Digital provides top-notch marketing and advertising solutions to increase e-commerce sales. Being a preferred Facebook partner agency gives the agency the knowledge and expertise to drive tailored lead-generation strategies using SEO, social media marketing, digital branding, and video marketing strategies. Prism Digital is committed to connecting consumers and brands through innovative digital marketing and adverting solutions. Learn more about Prism at https://www.prism- me.com/