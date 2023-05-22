Cassava Bags Australia wins Bupa’s Eco-Disruptive Sustainability Award and scales up for global expansion
Cassava Bags Australia has won the prestigious global eco-disruptive competition. This latest award is testament to the company's commitment to sustainability.
The evolving partnership between Bupa and Cassava Bags Australia represents a crucial step towards creating a sustainable future and addressing the urgent need for solutions that protect our future.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a stunning victory, Cassava Bags Australia has emerged as the champion of the highly prestigious global eco-disruptive competition, beating over 900 innovative start-ups from around the world. This groundbreaking achievement is testament to the company's unwavering commitment to sustainability and eco-friendliness.
As an Australian eco-tech start-up, the company launched the world's first net zero range of 100 percent plastic-free, non-toxic bags made from cassava starch. These innovative bags dissolve in hot water in seconds and break down in the earth within months, providing a sustainable alternative to traditional single-use plastics.
The eco-disruptive competition is a prestigious global talent and innovation programme that is an essential part of Bupa's sustainability strategy. It aims to find and support scalable start-ups and innovative solutions that can improve people's health and the health of the planet. With over 84,000 employees of Bupa casting their votes, Cassava Bags Australia was declared the winner and awarded $350k by Iñaki Ereño, Bupa Group CEO, to help support Bupa's efforts to become a Net Zero business by 2040.
“This win marks a significant milestone in Cassava Bags Australia's journey towards a sustainable future and solidifies the company’s position as a leading provider of eco-friendly, biodegradable solutions,” Cassava Bags Australia, President of Purpose, Bruce Rossi said.
“The evolving partnership between Bupa and Cassava Bags Australia represents a crucial step towards creating a sustainable future and addressing the urgent need for solutions that protect the planet and improve people's health. With this groundbreaking achievement, Cassava Bags Australia has positioned itself at the forefront of the sustainability movement, ready to lead the way towards a healthier and more sustainable world.”
According to the UN, plastic pollution is one of the most significant environmental issues of our time, with the increasing production of disposable plastic products overwhelming the world's capacity to deal with them. While developing countries bear the brunt of this problem, even developed countries with low recycling rates struggle to properly manage discarded plastics.
As consumers and businesses become increasingly conscious of their environmental impact, companies like Cassava Bags Australia are helping to drive change and promote a more sustainable future. With its innovative products and unwavering dedication to sustainability, the company is poised to make a significant impact on the world stage.
Cassava Bags Australia is revolutionising the packaging industry with its cutting-edge technology that extracts cassava starch and combines it with organic components to produce a biodegradable film. By steering clear of petroleum and palm oil, and eliminating Polyactic acid (PLA) and Bisphenol (BPA), the company's net zero range of products is making a huge impact in the fight against plastic pollution.
Rossi added, "Our advanced technology allows us to create eco-friendly solutions that are as strong and durable as traditional plastic bags, but without the harmful environmental impact.
“Cassava Bags Australia offers a diverse range of eco-friendly solutions, including bin liners, pet waste bags, mail-out bags, and retail bags, which have found applications in various industries ranging from retail to hospitals, medical facilities and manufacturing. The bags have undergone rigorous testing by internationally recognised companies and have been certified as a plastic-free and biodegradable product, making them a perfect alternative to traditional plastic bags.
“I’m proud to say that our bags have made a significant impact in Australia’s goal of achieving its Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs), contributing towards the nation’s target to achieve SDG 9 - Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure; SDG 12 - Responsible Consumption and Production; SDG 13: Climate Action; and SDG 14 - Life Below Water.”
In a recent statement, Rossi, expressed the company's excitement about the increasing recognition of Cassava Bags Australia’s innovative packaging solutions worldwide.
“Cassava Bags Australia has been receiving orders from all over the world and businesses from a variety of industries are reaching out to seek their assistance in developing custom solutions to meet their specific needs. The statement highlights the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions and Cassava Bags Australia's position as a leader in the industry,” he said
Rossi added that Cassava Bags Australia is not only contributing to saving the planet by reducing plastic waste, but also creating economic opportunities for farmers and manufacturers in developing countries to supply cassava starch as a raw material for bag production. The company's innovative approach to sustainability is not only environmentally beneficial but also socially responsible.
Winning the Bupa eco-disruptive competition has been a significant achievement for Cassava Bags Australia. The company's founders are thrilled that their efforts to fight plastic pollution are being recognised and hopes it will inspire others to take action towards sustainability.
Cassava Bags Australia believes that businesses can play a critical role in creating a positive impact on the environment and that small actions can lead to significant change. The company is committed to continuing its mission to develop innovative and sustainable solutions to reduce plastic waste and make a positive difference in the world.
Cassava Bags Australia is taking the world by storm, not only with their innovative and sustainable packaging solutions but also with their upcoming fundraising campaign with Birchal.
This round of fundraising aims to raise a whopping $5 million, propelling the company towards an exciting future of global expansion and making an even greater impact on the fight against plastic pollution. With increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions, Cassava Bags Australia is well-positioned to continue its growth and make a positive impact on the environment.
About Cassava Bags Australia
Cassava Bags Australia, a rapidly growing company based in Sydney produces 100 percent naturally biodegradable and compostable bags. Designed for single-use purpose such as bin liners, mailer, and pet waste bags, the bags dissolve in just three minutes in hot water and biodegrade within six months in soil, with ocean decomposition taking just a few days. These bags are free from harmful substances making them non-toxic and safe for the environment. The business is committed to empowering both individuals and businesses to make sustainable choices and reduce their plastic footprint, and is leading the way in the battle against plastic pollution.
