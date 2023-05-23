Stockwell Elastomerics Now Offers New SG Series Spec Grade Solid Silicone

SG Series Spec Grade General Purpose Solid Silicone Stockwell Elastomerics logo

The new SG Series specification grade solid silicone for high temperatures or extreme environments is now available and in stock from Stockwell Elastomerics.

This new SG Series solid silicone is a versatile, specification grade, general purpose material for applications in extreme environments, especially where high temperatures are involved.” — Dan Shanahan, Director of Application Engineering

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stockwell Elastomerics is pleased to announce it now offers a general-purpose, specification grade solid silicone. This solid silicone sheeting is made in the USA and available in 5 different durometers from 30A to 70A with thicknesses from 0.020” to 0.500”. This sheet silicone comes standard in red, but black and gray sheets are available upon request. The HCR (High Consistency Rubber) based, spec grade, general purpose silicone is formulated to meet A-A-59588 2A/2B, (formerly ZZ-R-765 2A/2B), ASTM D2000, AMS 3301, AMS 3302, AMS 3303, and AMS 3304 specifications. For ease of assembly, Stockwell Elastomerics can apply acrylic or silicone adhesive (with a release liner) to one or both sides.

The addition of this spec grade silicone to the company’s already considerable inventory underscores Stockwell Elastomerics’ commitment to maintaining industry-leading stocking levels. As supply chain issues clear for many different classes of materials, buyers can find what they need and choose value-added services such as the application of an adhesive backing. Sample swatches and prototype parts using this solid silicone are available.

The following designations are now available, with key specification data shown:

SG-30 GP: 30 Durometer Shore A, 725 psi tensile strength, 750% elongation, 75 tear (ppi die “B”)

SG-40 GP: 40 Durometer Shore A, 800 psi tensile strength, 700% elongation, 110 tear (ppi die “B”)

SG-50 GP: 50 Durometer Shore A, 850 psi tensile strength, 550% elongation, 125 tear (ppi die “B”)

SG-60 GP: 60 Durometer Shore A, 800 psi tensile strength, 500% elongation, 150 tear (ppi die “B”)

SG-70 GP: 70 Durometer Shore A, 800 psi tensile strength, 325% elongation, 130 tear (ppi die “B”)

More technical details are available in the SG Series technical data sheet found on the solid silicone data sheets web page.

“This new SG Series solid silicone is a versatile, specification grade, general purpose material for applications in extreme environments, especially where high temperatures are involved,” said Dan Shanahan, Director of Application Engineering.

About Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc.

Stockwell Elastomerics provides high performance gaskets and materials, using silicone rubber, fluorosilicone, and similar high performance elastomers to solve design and manufacturing challenges. Its customer base includes companies in the North American technology sector that utilize the company's innovation and responsiveness to bring their products to market more quickly. Key markets include medical diagnostic equipment, ruggedized portable devices, aerospace and defense, airflow management, alternative energy and analytical instrumentation. The company became an ESOP in 2017. Stockwell Elastomerics is ISO 9001:2015 registered. For complete information on Stockwell Elastomerics' products, manufacturing capabilities and industries served, please visit https://www.stockwell.com.