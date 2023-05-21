Arrest Made in Third-Degree Sexual Abuse and Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts Offenses: 4700 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division, Physical and Sexual Abuse Branch announce an arrest has been made in Third-Degree Sexual Abuse and Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts offenses that occurred on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in the 4700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 10:00 pm, the suspect approached a juvenile female victim at the listed location. The suspect made unwanted sexual contact with the victim and exposed himself to the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, May 20, 2023, 37-year-old Donte Johnson, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Third-Degree Sexual Abuse and Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts.

