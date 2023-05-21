Route 14 Royalton Open
VT Route 14 in Royalton is open to traffic.
Lillian Schmertz
Emergency Communications Specialist I
Vermont State Police – Troop B
1330 Westminster Heights Road 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690 FAX
