Singer Songwriter Mario Guini Releases First Original Single - 'Up High'
In collaboration with Tito Fargo, Jose Luis Pagan, Grammy Award Winning Songwriter/ Producer, Alan Jax Bowers & Songwriter Mark Lorenzo.
This song deals with personal struggles, internal and external that sometimes we can’t control, but we always hope and wish for the best. Hence the name Up High when sometimes we feel down low.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mario Guini and friends release new hit single, 'Up High' with musical credits to many.
— ~ Mario Guini, Singer, Songwriter, Music Producer
This song was recorded with friends and collaborators including both old and new friends (friends from Mario's childhood as well as new friends) like Tito Fargo, famous producer musician artist from Argentina, Jose Luis Pagan, Grammy award, winning songwriter, Producer, Alan, Jax Bowers, Jimmy Buffet’s drummer as well as songwriters, Mark, Lorenzo & Carolina Paredes.
"This song is dealing with personal struggles, internal and external that sometimes we can’t control, but we always hope and wish for the best in any given situation. Hence the name Up High when sometimes we feel down low." ~ Mario Guini, Singer, Songwriter, Music Producer.
With elements of pop and calypso, this Country Trop Rock upbeat song with its almost country vibe and lyrical cries leaves the listener feeling jazzed and uplifted yet provides a deep introspection.
Mario's inspiration for the song comes from a desire to constantly lift up others as well as showcase his personal development and cites various personal, life experiences, that have been catalysts for personal growth.
"The song talks about specific experiences in my life that stand out and the need to always rise above no matter how bad you think things will be. The lyrics are quite cathartic and really show us that we can move higher with perseverance -- 'It's a highway to hell where the angels sing.'" ~Mario
Mario will be releasing additional singles this year and is excited to lead with 'Up High.'
Follow Mario here: https://www.instagram.com/marioguini
Stream Up High here: Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/albums/B0C38CRYJ6?refMarker=null
Bianca Bucaram
THE BUCARAM PUBLIC RELATIONS Group
+1 713-898-6552
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn