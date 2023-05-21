Prime Minister strengthens ties with our international partners at G7 Summit in Japan

CANADA, May 21 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today concluded his participation in the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan. At the Summit, G7 leaders advanced common values and shared priorities including strengthening global economic security and resilience, upholding the United Nations (UN) Charter, and working in partnership with emerging economies and developing countries to tackle shared challenges.

Today’s intersecting global crises – mounting armed conflict, climate change, food and energy insecurity, and the recent pandemic – call for more international collaboration, rooted in outreach and partnerships like the G7. Collectively, G7 leaders underlined actions in the following areas:

Support Ukraine in the face of Russia’s ongoing illegal war of aggression for as long as necessary.

Strengthen nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation efforts, consistent with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Launch the G7 Coordination Platform on Economic Coercion to increase our collective assessment, preparedness, and deterrence, to respond to economic coercion, and to promote cooperation with partners beyond the G7.

Deepen cooperation with partners around the world to build clean energy economies of the future that reduce poverty and advance shared prosperity, as outlined in the G7 Clean Energy Economy Action Plan.

Launch the Hiroshima Action Statement for Resilient Global Food Security with partner countries to address food and nutrition needs today and into the future

Support sustainable quality infrastructure in line with the commitment to mobilize up to $600 billion by 2027 for the G7 Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII).

Allocate over $21 billion in funding to address the worsening humanitarian crises this year, including in response to the global food crisis.

Mobilize over $48 billion from the public and private sectors to support global health initiatives in the post-COVID-19 era, including the achievement of universal health care, and strengthening pandemic prevention preparedness and response.

Accelerate achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), recognizing that reducing poverty and gender inequality and tackling the climate and nature crises go hand in hand.

Support a free and open Indo-Pacific region which is inclusive, prosperous, secure, based on the rule of law, and that protects shared principles including sovereignty, territorial integrity, peaceful resolution of disputes, and fundamental freedoms and human rights.

Meeting in Hiroshima, a somber reminder of the unprecedented devastation and human suffering as a result of the atomic bombings of 1945, G7 leaders discussed nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation. They issued the Hiroshima Vision on Nuclear Disarmament, in which they condemned Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and underscored the importance of maintaining the 77-year record of non-use of nuclear weapons.

In an extraordinary demonstration of solidarity as Putin’s attacks continue, G7 leaders were joined by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He shared with G7 leaders direct accounts of the acute needs of Ukrainians and discussed longer-term challenges relating to reconstruction and economic recovery. G7 leaders reiterated their condemnation of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, reaffirmed their shared commitment to uphold the free and open international order based on the rule of law, and committed to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. Prime Minister Trudeau highlighted Canada’s multifaceted and ongoing support to Ukraine, including financial, humanitarian, development, military, peace and stabilization assistance, sanctions against Putin’s enablers, and immigration measures for Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion.

On the final day of the Summit, Prime Minister Trudeau held a bilateral meeting with President Zelenskyy. The two leaders discussed the country’s military and financing needs, as well as longer-term challenges relating to reconstruction and economic recovery. The Prime Minister reaffirmed Canada’s support for a Ukraine peace plan. In particular, he noted the participation of emerging economies and developing countries at the G7 as a valuable opportunity for engagement.

Economic resilience and security was a priority throughout the Summit’s deliberations. Prime Minister Trudeau highlighted Canada’s important role in global supply chain resiliency and critical minerals as part of building a green and sustainable future. He underscored Canada’s international leadership in critical minerals, particularly as one of the world’s largest producers of minerals and metals, while emphasizing the need for economic security to shield supply chains from economic shocks and geopolitical threats, and the importance of cooperative, multilateral efforts — including with partners outside of the G7 — to advance ambitious climate action.

The Prime Minister and other G7 leaders met with guest country leaders and Heads of guest international organizations to discuss accelerating progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including gender equality, food security, and global health; taking ambitious climate action and promoting biodiversity, while growing clean economies and jobs of the future; and defending peace, security, and human rights. He discussed the importance of working together to reform the international financial architecture to improve access to financing for emerging economies and developing countries. These efforts are driven by a steadfast commitment to ensure shared prosperity and decent work for all, leaving no one behind.

During the Summit, the Prime Minister advocated for greater cooperation with G7 partners in the Indo-Pacific on defence, security, and geopolitical issues, aiming to foster greater G7 consensus on countering threats to the rules based international order. He reaffirmed the importance of Canada’s Indo-Pacific strategy and leadership in the region, notably by highlighting the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Cook Islands.

Guided by shared values and drive to make life better for all people, leaders vowed to cooperate with civil society and partners beyond the G7 to strengthen the resilience of their societies, promote human rights online and offline, and achieve gender equality.

Quote

“The G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, reminds us of how far we have come as an international community. Vowing never again, we have built a rules-based international order that has promoted unprecedented peace and prosperity. The G7 strives for a better world where no one is left behind and is committed to the task of promoting economic recovery and resilience, accelerating progress towards the SDGs, and building clean economies of the future. At this G7 Summit and beyond, Canada stands ready to work together to coordinate our efforts towards a better future for everyone.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

During the Summit, Prime Minister Trudeau met with the following leaders: The Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio; The Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz; The Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni; The President of France Emmanuel Macron; The Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh; The President of Indonesia Joko Widodo; The President of the European Council Charles Michel; The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen; The United Nations Secretary General António Guterres; The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy; The President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; and The Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown.

Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, Republic of Korea, and Vietnam participated in this year’s Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio.

Japan also welcomed Heads of the UN, International Energy Agency (IEA), International Monetary Fund (IMF), Organization for Cooperation and Economic Development (OECD), World Bank, World Health Organization (WHO), and World Trade Organization (WTO) as G7 guests.

Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated Prime Minister Kishida on Japan’s successful G7 Presidency this year and underscored the importance of continued G7 coordination to uphold the rules-based international order, bolster collective economic security, and address other shared priorities such as nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament.

During the Summit, Prime Minister Trudeau announced: New sanctions under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations; Funding of $15 million to address threats posed by North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction (WMD) programs and help ensure the international community is better able to identify, investigate, and respond to North Korea’s WMD activities, including sanctions evasion; An additional $4 million in funding to the International Atomic Energy Agency to continue verification and monitoring of Iran’s nuclear commitments. This new funding will help ensure the international community is able to track Iranian activities and maintain strong verification capacity until monitoring activities can resume in-country; A contribution of $42 million for the Mirova Gigaton Fund towards clean energy and climate-smart projects in emerging markets and developing countries, and a loan of $10 million from FinDev Canada to Maranatha Energy Investment S.R.L to construct and operate the first phase of a solar plant in the Dominican Republic; A contribution of $100 million through the Canada-International Finance Corporation (IFC) Facility for Resilient Food Systems to support improved food availability and affordability in developing countries; An investment of $50 million in the Climate Smart Food Systems Fund, which will provide loans and technical assistance for up to 30 agricultural small and medium enterprises in developing countries to support climate-smart interventions, help them adapt to climate change, and make food systems more resilient to crises and shocks; Funding of $4 million to the Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund (WPHF), including $1 million to the Haiti Appeal, to respond to the distinct needs of women and girls as well as to support their participation in peace processes and agreements; and $283 million to the High Impact Partnership on Climate Action (HIPCA) at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to help countries build their clean and climate resilient economies.

The Prime Minister reiterated his support for G7 PGII to deliver quality, sustainable infrastructure and help emerging and developing economies achieve SDGs. He also announced $283 million to the High Impact Partnership on Climate Action (HIPCA) at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to help countries build their clean and climate resilient economies.

With the exception of 2020, G7 leaders have come together each year since the 1970s to discuss issues of domestic and global concern.

Canada last held the presidency of the G7 in 2018. Japan holds the presidency in 2023, and Italy will hold it in 2024. Canada will next host the G7 in 2025.

