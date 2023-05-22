DANILO COSTA, CEO OF EDUCBANK HONORED BY WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE WITH TOP 100 INNOVATION LEADER OF 2023 AWARD
'Educbank is the first institution in Latin America dedicated to providing capital and financial support to basic education schools.'”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- World Biz Magazine.
Danilo Costa is founder and CEO at Educbank, the first and main financial ecosystem dedicated to k-12 education in Latin America. Before creating fintech, Danilo, at the age of 27, left his career in the financial market with the aim of expanding access to quality education in Brazil. He created the concept of full-time low-cost schools in Latin America, founding Vereda Educação. Already in the first academic year, in 2018, the school reached three thousand student enrollments and became an exponent of the sector, opening in the following year two new campuses and a support center for school management in the capital of São Paulo. Danilo raised more than BRL 100 million, being responsible for raising one of the biggest rounds in the education sector in Brazil and quickly became a key player in the industry. In the wake of Vereda's success, different educational groups have incorporated the concept and today thousands of low- and middle income families, in several states of Brazil, have full-time access to low-cost schools.
Subsequently, after Danilo had experience as a school maintainer, after his exit of Vereda he idealized another concept, this time even bigger and more innovative one, which was a B2B financial institution dedicated for the k-12 education - something that unbelievably did not exist until 2020 in Latin America. Thus, was born Educbank. In this new and current venture, Danilo has already raised more than BRL 200 million, being responsible for one of the largest Series A rounds in Latin America, led by Vasta (NASDAQ:VSTA), officially announced in July/2022.
For innovation based on social impact, Danilo was appointed Ambassador in Brazil for entrepreneurship and innovation of the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), was named by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) as Innovators Under 35, by the Ernst & Young as Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 in Brazil, was honored by the SXSW Innovation Awards, among others relevant recognitions.
World Biz Magazine’s Top 100 Innovation Leaders awards shine a powerful spotlight on exceptional leaders that are shaping the future of their industries. It informs investors, journalists, customers, employees and C-Suites globally about companies and leaders demonstrating unique far-reaching vision and game-changing innovation. The awards recognize product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation in companies. The awards also recognize companies showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of our selection criteria.
Mike Walters, Editor in Chief of World Biz Magazine commented: “We are pleased to announce Danilo Costa and Educbank as recipients of our 2023 awards. This distinction recognises Educbank’s pivotal role as the first institution in Latin America dedicated to providing capital and financial support to basic education schools.”
World Biz Magazine is the leading global C-Suite journal. With a readership spanning 32 countries, WBM focuses on leadership, innovation, investment and social responsibility.
