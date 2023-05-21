Submit Release
Burkina Faso, the Syrian Arab Republic and Uganda became members of the Group of Friends of Neutrality for Peace, Security and Sustainable Development

21/05/2023

The Group of Friends of Neutrality for Peace, Security, and Sustainable Development is pleased to announce the approval of membership for three esteemed nations: Burkina Faso, the Syrian Arab Republic, and Uganda. This would reinforce the Group's commitment to fostering global peace, security, and sustainable development through the principles of neutrality.

The Group of Friends of Neutrality for Peace, Security, and Sustainable Development is an informal international platform dedicated to advancing the principles of neutrality in achieving global peace and security. By recognizing the importance of neutrality, the Group aims to facilitate dialogue, trust, cooperation, and understanding among nations.

New members have demonstrated their commitment to peace and security and will contribute their valuable insights and expertise to further the Group's mission, and promote the transformative potential of the policy of neutrality to build a secure and sustainable future for all.

The Group of Friends remains committed to advancing the principles of neutrality and promoting dialogue and cooperation among nations. With the new members, the Group of Friends is poised to foster an environment where sustainable development can thrive, conflict can be prevented or resolved peacefully, and global peace and security can be strengthened.

For more information about the Group of Friends of Neutrality for Peace, Security, and Sustainable Development, please click here.

