Natural Food Colors Market In-Depth Analysis and Marketing Strategies by 2032

The natural food colors market is experiencing a significant growth, and will grow considerably in next few years.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural food colors are kind of additives that can be utilized in the food and beverages industry to enhance and improve the color of cooked or processed food products. They are most commonly extracted or obtained from annatto, turmeric, beet juice, red cabbage, spinach and caramel. Natural food colors do not contain genetically modified organisms (GMO) and allergens and possess natural extracts, pigments and dyes. They are a kind of non-toxic and environment-friendly and form an essential additive in the manufacturing of liquids, gels, gel pastes and edible powders. They are highly used in both commercial and domestic cooking; they provide a decorative look to the food and aid in keeping it fresh for a long period of time.

Key Market Players:

DuPont, Givaudan, Kerry Group, Plc, International Flavors & Fragrances, Mane, Sensient, T. Hasegawa, Firmenich, Robertet, Symrisy, Synergy Flavors, Amar Bio-Organics India Pvt. Ltd., Taiyo International, The Foodie Flavors Ltd, Besmoke Ltd, Aromata Group, Gulf Flavors, Food Ingredients FZCO, Seluz Fragrances & Flavors Company, Takasago

Top Impacting Factors

Natural food colors are utilized for preparing the flavored drinks and juices as well as bakery and confectionary items. The rising demand for natural food colors in the food and beverages industry is the key factor contributing towards the growth of the Natural Food Colors market.

Moreover, the increase in the population across the globe has led to an increase in the demand for healthy and natural food products that contain less or no artificial colors, preservatives and additives

Moreover, the Increase in the awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of natural ingredients is also a factor that can lead to augment the demand of the natural food colors in the coming future.

Market Trends

Increase in the demand for the natural and clean label products

The increase in the demand for food with natural ingredients and clean labels in almost all regions can be witnessed because of the increase in the health awareness, increasing spending power of consumers, and increase in the food adulteration instances and manufacturers are focusing on expanding their natural food & beverage portfolio.

Clean-label products are organic, natural, non-GMO, and minimally processed consumer-friendly products. The consumers are willing to pay high prices for clean-label products. Increasing health awareness among consumers is driving the demand for natural and clean-label products, which, in turn, will increase the demand for natural food colors and flavors. Consumers are becoming inclined towards the clean-label products, because they are becoming more aware of non-synthetic ingredients and their negative or ill effects. This is motivating them to adopt products and diets with clean-label ingredients.

By Color Type

Caramel

Carotenoids

Anthocyanins

Curcumin

By Flavor Type

Natural Extracts

Aroma Chemicals

Essential Oils

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect