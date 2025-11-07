Composite Resin Market Research Report 2025: Delving into Market Status, Size, and Industry Needs up to 2032

Composite Resin Market, by Application

Composite resins are gaining traction across aerospace, automotive, construction, and electronics due to performance advantages

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global composite resin market is witnessing robust growth, driven primarily by rising demand from the aerospace industry. Composite resins are extensively used in aerospace applications due to their high strength-to-weight ratio, exceptional durability, and strong resistance to heat and corrosion.Allied Market Research has published a comprehensive report titled “Composite Resin Market By Resin Type (Thermoset Resin and Thermoplastic Resin), By Manufacturing Process (Layup, Filament Winding, Injection Molding, Pultrusion, Compression Molding, and Resin Transfer Molding), By Application (Construction and Infrastructure, Automotive and Transportation, Electricals and Electronics, Pipes and Tanks, Wind Energy, Marine, Aerospace and Defense, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032.”According to the report, the market was valued at $25.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $49.4 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A53714 Prime Determinants of Growth:- Increasing adoption across industries: Composite resins are gaining traction across aerospace, automotive, construction, and electronics due to performance advantages such as lightweight properties, corrosion resistance, and extended service life.- Technological advancements in transportation: Growing demand for fuel-efficient and high-performance vehicles is accelerating the use of composite resins.- Growing preference for thermoplastic resins: Rising sustainability requirements and recyclability advantages are boosting demand for thermoplastics.Challenges: High manufacturing costs and difficulty in recycling continue to restrain market expansion.Segmental Highlights:-Resin Type: Thermoplastic Resin Leads- Accounted for the largest market share in 2022.- Expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1%.- Growth driven by rising demand for lightweight, durable, and eco-friendly materials.Manufacturing Process: Injection Molding Dominates- Held the highest share in 2022 owing to cost-effectiveness and high-volume production capabilities.- Compression molding expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.Application: Automotive & Transport Leads- Accounted for the largest share in 2022.- Composite resins enhance vehicle performance, reduce emissions, and improve fuel efficiency.- Aerospace & defense expected to grow fastest at a 7.6% CAGR.Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific at the Forefront- Asia-Pacific contributed over two-fifths of global revenue in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance with a CAGR of 7.2%. The region hosts major composite manufacturers including Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Limited, and Owens Corning.Key Market Players:- Huntsman International LLC- Hexion Inc.- Scott Bader Company Ltd.- DSM- Allnex GmbH- Evonik Industries AG- SABIC- Celanese Corporation- Dow- Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.These companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic collaborations, capacity expansion, and technological advancements to strengthen their market presence.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/composite-resin-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.