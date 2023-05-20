Submit Release
News Search

There were 155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,617 in the last 365 days.

USS John Finn Commanding Officer Relieved of Duties

The U.S. Navy holds commanding officers to a very high standard and holds them accountable when those standards are not met. These leaders are entrusted with significant responsibilities to their Sailors and their ships. They are expected to maintain the Navy’s high standards for leadership, demonstrating competence in their duties at all times.

Cmdr. Matthew Hays will assume duties as interim commanding officer onboard John Finn. Gonzales has been administratively reassigned to Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. USS John Finn is an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan.

For questions related to this release, contact U.S. Seventh Fleet Public Affairs at C7F-PAO@c7f.tsp.navy.mil

You just read:

USS John Finn Commanding Officer Relieved of Duties

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more