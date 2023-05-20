USS John Finn Commanding Officer Relieved of Duties

The U.S. Navy holds commanding officers to a very high standard and holds them accountable when those standards are not met. These leaders are entrusted with significant responsibilities to their Sailors and their ships. They are expected to maintain the Navy’s high standards for leadership, demonstrating competence in their duties at all times.

Cmdr. Matthew Hays will assume duties as interim commanding officer onboard John Finn. Gonzales has been administratively reassigned to Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. USS John Finn is an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan.

For questions related to this release, contact U.S. Seventh Fleet Public Affairs at C7F-PAO@c7f.tsp.navy.mil