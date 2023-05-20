Road Closure[DUMMERSTON
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 5 is CLOSED in the area of EAST WEST ROAD due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.
This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.