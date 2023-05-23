America’s Boating Channel Highlights NASBLA

NASBLA America's Boating Channel National Safe Boating Week

NASBLA Videos Will Be Featured Wednesday May 24 on Smart TV for National Safe Boating Week

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service, produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), will highlight NASBLA (National Association of State Boating Law Administrators) videos on its new smart TV services Wednesday May 24 during the National Safe Boating Week (NSBW) promotional campaign.

NSBW, taking place May 20-26, is the official kick-off of the 2023 Safe Boating Campaign, a year-long global awareness effort that encourages boaters to make the most of their boating adventure by being responsible.

In announcing the NASBLA promotion, America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Smart TV, Kathy Strachan, noted that, “NASBLA’s powerful Operation Dry Water videos memorably remind recreational boaters of the dangers of boating under the influence (BUI). Together, our videos represent the next best thing to being on the water.”

On Wednesday May 24, following Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday’s highlighting of titles from the National Safe Boating Council (NSBC), Water Sports Foundation (WSF), the ACA (American Canoe Association), and the Corps Foundation (CF), NASBLA videos will be featured as the leading category on America’s Boating Channel’s video on-demand app on Roku and FireTV.

NASBLA’s Communications & Marketing Director Taylor Matsko remarked, “We gladly join with America’s Boating Channel in promoting National Safe Boating Week. Our Operation Dry Water public service announcements, focusing on the dangers and consequences of boating while impaired, remind boaters that boating under the influence is 100% preventable.”

NASBLA videos include various length selections of “Alex Otte,” Cynthia & Sophie Peterlin,” “On the Road, On the Water,” “You’re Going Nowhere Fast,” and “Operation Dry Water PSAs”.

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Roku and FireTV. On Roku, viewers can select Store using their Roku remotes, click on Channels, search for Americas Boating Channel, and then add the channel. On FireTV, viewers can go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, search for Americas Boating Channel, select Get, and then download the app.

On Thursday May 25, America’s Boating Channel will feature, as its leading category, videos from the Sea Tow Foundation (STF), and on Friday May 26 its own original videos.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, safe boating and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About National Association of State Boating Law Administrators

The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) is a national nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization that works to develop public policy for recreational boating safety. NASBLA represents the recreational boating authorities of all 50 states and the U.S. territories. NASBLA offers a variety of resources, including training, model acts, education standards, publications, and more. Through a national network of thousands of professional educators, law enforcement officers and volunteers, NASBLA affects the lives of over 76 million American boaters. NASBLA.org

