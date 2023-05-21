The Barnyard Educational Exhibit at Tanaka Farms has Announced their Summer Programming
The Barnyard Educational Exhibit at Tanaka Farms is a project of the Helping Farms Feed Families 501c3 nonprofit organization.
A child visiting and learning about chickens during a Chicks & Sprouts Educational workshop at the Tanaka Farms Barnyard Educational Exhibit.
This summer the Barnyard at Tanaka Farms is offering Baby Goat Yoga, Educational Workshops, Storytime, and a Chicken Club.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer the Barnyard Educational Exhibit at Tanaka Farms has several different programs available for folks of all ages. There are different activities happening almost every day, and the Barnyard itself is open to visitors daily from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm. Beginning in June, they are offering the following activities:
Baby Goat Yoga
Select Saturdays, beginning June 10 thru the end of August, 2023, at 9:30am and 11:30am
Cost: $40 per person
Spend an hour relaxing the mind, body, and spirit! This light-hearted yoga class is designed for all levels and will be led by Sarah Brown and her four-legged baby goat assistants. The baby goats are provided and cared for by the Barnyard and 4H volunteers. The class is limited to those participants 9 years and older. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants must bring their own yoga mats that they won't mind getting dirty. It is a farm, after all.
Meet the instructor: Over 25 years a yoga student, Sarah Brown received her 200 hour Yoga Teacher Training near Cuzco Peru from Moksha Yoga Amazonica, a Yoga Alliance registered school, in February of 2020. During lockdown, she led Zoom fundamental-focused classes that mix vinyasa flow, kundalini, and yin elements designed to gently remind stressed bodies how to relax through breath and movement. Sarah has been leading the Baby Goat Yoga sessions at Tanaka Farms since the inception of the program.
Storytime at the Barnyard!
Tuesdays and Fridays at 10:30 am thru September 15th, 2023
Cost: $5 per person
Join the Barnyard volunteers for Storytime. The Barnyard volunteers and staff will be reading farm-themed stories right next to all the Barnyard animals. After storytime, visit with the animals. Storytime lasts about 30 minutes and is geared towards children one to five 5 years old.
Chicks & Sprouts
Cost: $30 per child (ages 4 to 10 years)
Learn how chickens and plants grow in this interactive STEM workshop that teaches children how baby chickens develop inside the egg as well as how plants grow. Children will plant their own sunflowers to bring home, harvest a vegetable, and visit with the barnyard animals. This workshop is geared towards children 4 to 10 years old. The entire experience lasts about an hour and a half.
Join the Chicken Club at Tanaka Farms
Classes meet every Friday night at 6pm
Cost: While attending the class is free, there is a one-time fee of $25 to join Team Tanaka for the season.
Kids six to sixteen can join the Chicken Club for some chicken fun. They will learn about raising chickens and how to show them through competitions, activities, and games. Interested folks can join "Team Tanaka" for the opportunity to show a chicken at the Orange County Fair in the summer.
Reservations are required. Guests can make a reservation by visiting the Tanaka Farms website at www.TanakaFarms.com.
About the Barnyard Educational Exhibit at Tanaka Farms:
The Barnyard Educational Exhibit at Tanaka Farms is a project of Helping Farms Feed Families (HFFF), a 501c3 nonprofit organization, whose primary goal is to educate the public about agriculture and train and help new farmers enter the world of agriculture. 100% of the proceeds for Barnyard Educational Exhibit programs go directly to HFFF.
Running the Barnyard is a true labor of love headed up by the amazing Shelmarie Main, along with her team of dedicated volunteers, the Barnyard is home to chickens, donkeys, goats, sheep, turkeys, a pig, a pony, and even a mini cow. Unlike a petting zoo, where the animals can get frightened, abused, and sick, Shelmarie has designed an educational experience where the kids (and adults!) can visit with the animals in a safe environment. The majority of our barnyard friends are rescued farm animals who will live out the rest of their lives here at Tanaka Farms.
About Tanaka Farms:
Tanaka Farms is a family-owned and operated farm in the heart of Irvine. Established in 1940, the Tanaka Family strives to provide the surrounding community with fresh, responsibly farmed produce. Educating, entertaining, and feeding families all year is the Tanaka Farms motto.
