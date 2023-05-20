Vietjet inaugurates Hà Nội-Phuket route

VIETNAM, May 20 -

HÀ NỘI — Vietjet has inaugurated the first direct route connecting Hanoi to the famous beach tourism paradise Phuket (Thailand), pampering people and tourists who are passionate about travel and discovery, connecting two of Asia's top favourite tourist destinations.

The only direct Hà Nội-Phuket route is operated one daily return flight from May 19. The flights take off from Hà Nội at 11.30 and landing in Phuket at 14.40. The return flights will depart Phuket at 15.45 and arrive in Hà Nội at 18.35.

Hà Nội, the capital of thousands of years of civilisation, is famous for its image of 36 streets, a city that blends modernity with ancient features.

Meanwhile, Phuket is a must-visit destination in the country of golden pagodas, the tropical paradise attracts tourists with stunning beaches, clear water. The island also offers special eat and stay experiences as well as adventurous outdoor and exploring activities that win hearts of travelers around the world. From Phuket, tourists can also quickly go to other famous islands such as Koh Phi Phi and Koh Samui places that must be visited once in a lifetime.

Vietjet is currently the airline having the most routes connecting Việt Nam and Thailand, serving people and tourists traveling easily from Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng, Đà Lạt, Phú Quốc to Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket and vice verse.

When registering for the Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty programme, passengers can use reward SkyPoints to redeem vouchers of Vietjet and services from 250 favourite brands of dining, resort and shopping in Việt Nam via SkyJoy mobile app or https://skyjoy.vietjetair.com/. — VNS