Meeting of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan with a member of the ruling family of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

20/05/2023

Promising areas of actively developing multifaceted cooperation were discussed at the meeting of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on May 19 this year with a member of the ruling family of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Emir Muhammed bin Saad bin Khalid Al Saud.

During the meeting, the interlocutors stated with satisfaction that both countries are successfully cooperating not only on a bilateral, but also on a multilateral basis, within the framework of authoritative international structures, primarily the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

As the guest emphasized, Saudi Arabia is closely following the achievements of modern, dynamically developing Turkmenistan and its constructive initiatives to address pressing issues on the global agenda, actively promote the diplomacy of peace and trust.

Taking the opportunity, the guest congratulated the people of Turkmenistan on the Day of the Constitution and the State Flag of the country, emphasizing that the motto “Peace through Development” proclaimed by our state is today a worthy example for the whole planet to follow.

Thanking for such a high assessment, Hero-Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that the foreign policy doctrine of Turkmenistan is being built in accordance with the legal status of permanent positive neutrality, which was twice recognized by the UN.

At present, the main principles arising from this unique status, namely the strengthening of global peace and security, the expansion of friendly and fraternal relations with all interested countries and partners, underlie the peaceful foreign policy pursued by Turkmenistan, one of the most important directions of which is the multidimensional mutually beneficial dialogue with the countries of the Arab world.

In addition, according to the general opinion, there are ample opportunities for the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, further intensification of contacts between parliamentarians in the field of exchanging experience in lawmaking.

While stating with satisfaction the dynamic growth of bilateral trade and economic partnership, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan also stressed the need to fully utilize the existing opportunities in this direction.

Among the promising vectors of interstate cooperation were the fuel and energy complex, trade, investment, transport and communications, the chemical industry, the textile industry and agriculture.

The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and a member of the ruling family of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Emir Muhammed bin Saad bin Khalid Al Saud wished each other good health, prosperity and success in their work, and further prosperity and progress to the fraternal peoples of the two countries.