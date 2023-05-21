SPECIAL REPORT : 12 years later Victor Avila still seeking justice for his partner Zapata who was executed by the cartel

Victor Avila Veterans for Trump Endorsement Victor Avila published book "Agent Under Fire" Victor Avila with Angie Wong and Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for Trump

Twelve years later Border Patrol Agent Victor Avila is still seeking justice for his partner Jaime Zapata who was executed by the Los Zetas cartel in Mexico.

Only a secure border and courts imposing maximum sentences will deter the cartel from continued murder and human/drug trafficking” — Stan Fitzgerald VFAF President

In 2019 the D.C. court of appeals dismissed the murder charge against cartel members and the courts have scheduled sentencing for May 22nd and 23rd 2023 where Victor Avila is asking for support by joining him in the courtroom. Docket 1:13-cr-00143-RCL USA v. QUEZADA PINA. Monday at 3pm and Tuesday at 10am. US District Court Judge Lamberth , courtroom 15 , 333 Constitution Avenue N,W, Washington D.C. 2001Victor Avila is running for congress in a primary against Rep.Tony Gonzales in Texas 23rd congressional district. Gonzalez has been censured by the GOP in Texas for failing to vote for a secure border. https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/04/politics/tony-gonzales-censure-texas-republican-party/index.html Victor Avila has been endorsed by Veterans for Trump for the seat.Sentencing hearing:May 22 and 23, 2023 in US District Court Washington D.C. Courtroom 15- In Person before Judge Royce C. Lamberth.US v. Nava Villigran (the cooperating defendant) – May 22 at 2pmUS v. Garcia Sota and Quezada Pina (the two trial defendants) – May 23 at 10amBackground:On February 15, 2011, ICE/HSI Special Agents Victor Avila and Jaime Zapata were ambushed by 8 members of Los Zetas Cartel while on official assignment in Mexico. Special Agent Zapata tragically lost his life in the line of duty while Special Agent Avila survived multiple gunshots.SEE : https://www.ktsm.com/local/el-paso-news/special-report-former-federal-agent-ambushed-10-years-ago-continues-seeking-justice-for-his-partners-death/ 7 cartel members (one was presumed dead) were extradited to the United States. They were charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted murder of an internationally protected person and weapons charges. 5 defendants plead guilty to all charges and were sentenced to varying sentences from 35 yrs to 12 yrs. 2 defendants were found guilty by a jury in 2017 and sentenced to life in federal prison.These 2 defendants appealed their murder convictions and in 2019, the DC Circuit Court of Appeals granted their appeal and vacated the murder conviction citing that the murder statute used by the US Govt was invalid as the murder occurred extraterritoriality (outside of the US).After working with lawmakers and the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, In November 2021, Congress passed The Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officer and Employee Protection Act. This law is not retroactive.Therefore, the 2 defendants are scheduled to be re-sentenced on the remaining convictions which carry a maximum sentence of UP TO life and no longer a mandatory life sentence.As a survivor of this attack Victor Avila is an advocate to defend our border and sovereignty, Avila invites concerned citizens to join him on May 23 in Washington D.C. in an effort to show the court that Agent Zapata's sacrifice is never forgotten and the importance of our solidarity among law enforcement and our community.Veterans for Trump endorsement of Victor Avila : https://veteransforamericafirst.org/veterans-for-trump-issues-endorsement-of-victor-avila-for-texas-23rd-congressional-district/

VICTOR AVILA with Stan Fitzgerald Veterans For Trump on DC Court dismissal of cartel murder charges