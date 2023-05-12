Submit Release
CAROLINE JEFFORDS et al v. FULTON COUNTY et al ruling issued by by GA Judge McFadden on appeals court docket A22A1097

Georgia Judge McFadden rules on appeals court docket A22A1097 CAROLINE JEFFORDS et al v. FULTON COUNTY remanding the ballot case back to the Superior Court

The ruling issued today by the GA Court of Appeals is a historic win for not only the Plaintiffs in this case but all Georgia voters.”
— Attorney Courtney Kramer
FULTON , GEORGIA, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- By Veterans for Trump :

A ruling was issued today by Georgia Judge McFadden on appeals court docket A22A1097 CAROLINE JEFFORDS et al v. FULTON COUNTY et al

Caroline Jeffords is an Ambassador for Veterans for Trump and the organization has endorsed her candidacy for GA State GOP Secretary. Jeffords, a former Miss Georgia, is currently Fulton County Vice Chair and serving on State Committee. Jeffords is on the board of governors for the GA Republican Foundation as well as working with several philanthropies. Jeffords has been one of Georgia’s leading election integrity pundits and her effort to audit the Fulton ballots in the case Jeffords vs Fulton County was ruled to have standing by the Georgia Supreme Court in December 2022.

Attorney Courtney Kramer is also an Ambassador with Veterans for Trump. Kramer worked in the Trump administration and was on the legal team working with the Georgia 2020 election result analysis as well as later being the lead on the Georgia True the Vote investigation. Kramer issued the following comments on today’s ruling:

“The ruling issued today by the GA Court of Appeals is a historic win for not only the Plaintiffs in this case but all Georgia voters. Standing has long been a hurdle in election-related lawsuits, which has further hindered the ability for voters to inquire into and reveal the legitimacy of election results. By highlighting the fact that an “injury need not always be individualized; sometimes it can be a generalized grievance shared by community members, especially other residents, taxpayers, voters, or citizens,” the Court of Appeals and GA Supreme Court have now paved the way for ultimate transparency in cases where standing is at issue. The application of Sons of Confederate Veterans solidifies an avenue for justice in election cases where one was essentially non-existent and rather convoluted under prior Georgia case law” said Courtney Kramer.

Courtney Kramer will appear on the John Fredericks show 7:15 am on 5-12-23 to discuss the ruling further. Frederick's is currently embarked on a Trump bus tour of which the Veterans organization sponsor.

“The history of this case shows Chief Judge Brian Amero. Henry County, had issued an order unsealing the ballots but later dismissed the case on standing. It is our hopes at Veterans for Trump that original order will stand and the audit process will begin to finally allow independent teams to examine the ballots” said Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for Trump President.

Veterans for Trump President Stan Fitzgerald also spoke with Garland Favorito of VoterGA who has been fighting for election transparency in Georgia for years. Favorito is also a plaintiff on same matter with a separate court docket A22A0939 . Favorito et al. v. WAN et al. Favorito issued a statement regarding the 28-month legal struggle via email which can be found on the VoterGA website.

Follow Veterans for Trump President Stan Fitzgerald on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/RealSFitzgerald

The history of Veterans for Trump is available at : https://veteransfortrump.us/the-full-history-of-veterans-for-trump/

Stan Fitzgerald
Veterans For Trump
+1 770-707-6291
CAROLINE JEFFORDS Veterans for Trump Georgia GOP endorsement interview with Stan Fitzgerald

