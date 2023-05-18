Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,862 in the last 365 days.

FBI Whistleblower Steve Friend to speak at the Georgia GOP State Convention June 9th 2023 in Columbus Georgia

President Trump supporting Russ Vought President of CRA

Center For Renewing America Logo

Steve Friend with VFAF President Stan Fitzgerald CRA Leadership Conference.

FBI Whistleblower Steve Friend to speak at the Georgia GOP State Convention June 9th with President Trump to speak on June 10th announced VFAF's Stan Fitzgerald

This nation owes Steve Friend a huge debt of gratitude.”
— Stan Fitzgerald VFAF President
COLUMBUS, GEORGIA, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FBI Whistleblower Steve Friend is scheduled to speak at the Georgia GOP State Convention June 9th in Columbus Georgia.

President Trump is scheduled to speak on June 10th announced Stan Fitzgerald President of Veterans for Trump aka VFAF Veterans for America First and Cobb County Georgia Delegate.

Steve Friend is a Senior Fellow at the Center for Renewing America, the organization is partnered with Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump and Legacy PAC. The Veterans organization arranged for Friend to speak at the conference and do meet and greets with the delegates from their Legacy PAC / VFAF tables as well as to address the crowd of almost 3000 of Georgia’s most politically influential. Steve Friend testified before congress today and is also the author of "True Blue" which can be per-ordered on Amazon.com

From the Veterans for Trump Website : “ As a partner to CRA I first want to thank David Shafer and Ryan Caudelle for scheduling former FBI agent Steve Friend to speak at the state convention on the weaponizing of the government against conservatives. Our VFAF Team in Georgia is also looking at the state weaponizing the system against President Trump, David Shafer and others. We believe having Steve Friend and CRA engaging with the Georgia delegates will create an opportunity for education and partnering with CRA to work against this type of behavior. “ said Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for Trump President. https://veteransfortrump.us/veterans-for-trump-official-statement-on-the-durham-report-and-fbi-whistleblower-steve-friend-scheduled-to-speak-at-the-ga-state-gop-convention/

Jeffrey Clark is a Senior Fellow and Director of Litigation at the Center for Renewing America. Clark himself a victim of a weaponized government interviewed with Angie Wong Veterans for Trump national media rep (watch below) . The Veterans organization will start working to promote and rally support to Clark's legal defense fund. https://www.givesendgo.com/jeffclark

Recently the CRA held a leadership conference in the Washington DC area where Veterans for Trump and Legacy PAC were invited to attend. The conference focused on bringing together the nations conservative leaders for education and messaging going forward under the direction of CRA. Steve Bannon was the featured keynote speaker. Some of the members of congress in attendance were Andrew Clyde , Chip Roy , Bob Good , Scott Perry , Ralph Norman , Eli Crane and Dan Bishop. The members , speaking to the attendees , credited CRA President Russ Vought for the strategy that resulted in Speaker McCarthy changing the course of history for the Republican Party. For more information on CRA visit : https://americarenewing.com/

Veterans for Trump has been working for secure elections and against government corruption as part of their operational goals. Recently the organization made four national endorsements based on election integrity efforts of candidates running for GA GOP Seats. Caroline Jeffords, Salleigh Grubbs, Marci McCarthy and Vikki Consiglio were endorsed by the organization see : https://www.prlog.org/12965048-veterans-for-trump-makes-round-of-election-integrity-endorsements-for-georgia-gop-seats.html

Veterans for Trump Ambassador , and candidate for GA GOP Secretary , Caroline Jeffords recently made national news with her election integrity litigation see : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/633193305/caroline-jeffords-et-al-v-fulton-county-et-al-ruling-issued-by-by-ga-judge-mcfadden-on-appeals-court-docket-a22a1097/

For the history of Veterans for Trump visit : https://veteransfortrump.us/the-full-history-of-veterans-for-trump/

Stan Fitzgerald
Veterans For Trump
+1 770-707-6291
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

JEFFREY CLARK Trump Assistant AG on Durham Report w/ Angie Wong Veterans for Trump

You just read:

FBI Whistleblower Steve Friend to speak at the Georgia GOP State Convention June 9th 2023 in Columbus Georgia

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more