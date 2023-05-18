FBI Whistleblower Steve Friend to speak at the Georgia GOP State Convention June 9th 2023 in Columbus Georgia
This nation owes Steve Friend a huge debt of gratitude.”COLUMBUS, GEORGIA, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FBI Whistleblower Steve Friend is scheduled to speak at the Georgia GOP State Convention June 9th in Columbus Georgia.
— Stan Fitzgerald VFAF President
President Trump is scheduled to speak on June 10th announced Stan Fitzgerald President of Veterans for Trump aka VFAF Veterans for America First and Cobb County Georgia Delegate.
Steve Friend is a Senior Fellow at the Center for Renewing America, the organization is partnered with Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump and Legacy PAC. The Veterans organization arranged for Friend to speak at the conference and do meet and greets with the delegates from their Legacy PAC / VFAF tables as well as to address the crowd of almost 3000 of Georgia’s most politically influential. Steve Friend testified before congress today and is also the author of "True Blue" which can be per-ordered on Amazon.com
From the Veterans for Trump Website : “ As a partner to CRA I first want to thank David Shafer and Ryan Caudelle for scheduling former FBI agent Steve Friend to speak at the state convention on the weaponizing of the government against conservatives. Our VFAF Team in Georgia is also looking at the state weaponizing the system against President Trump, David Shafer and others. We believe having Steve Friend and CRA engaging with the Georgia delegates will create an opportunity for education and partnering with CRA to work against this type of behavior. “ said Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for Trump President. https://veteransfortrump.us/veterans-for-trump-official-statement-on-the-durham-report-and-fbi-whistleblower-steve-friend-scheduled-to-speak-at-the-ga-state-gop-convention/
Jeffrey Clark is a Senior Fellow and Director of Litigation at the Center for Renewing America. Clark himself a victim of a weaponized government interviewed with Angie Wong Veterans for Trump national media rep (watch below) . The Veterans organization will start working to promote and rally support to Clark's legal defense fund. https://www.givesendgo.com/jeffclark
Recently the CRA held a leadership conference in the Washington DC area where Veterans for Trump and Legacy PAC were invited to attend. The conference focused on bringing together the nations conservative leaders for education and messaging going forward under the direction of CRA. Steve Bannon was the featured keynote speaker. Some of the members of congress in attendance were Andrew Clyde , Chip Roy , Bob Good , Scott Perry , Ralph Norman , Eli Crane and Dan Bishop. The members , speaking to the attendees , credited CRA President Russ Vought for the strategy that resulted in Speaker McCarthy changing the course of history for the Republican Party. For more information on CRA visit : https://americarenewing.com/
Veterans for Trump has been working for secure elections and against government corruption as part of their operational goals.
Veterans for Trump Ambassador , and candidate for GA GOP Secretary , Caroline Jeffords recently made national news with her election integrity litigation see : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/633193305/caroline-jeffords-et-al-v-fulton-county-et-al-ruling-issued-by-by-ga-judge-mcfadden-on-appeals-court-docket-a22a1097/
For the history of Veterans for Trump visit : https://veteransfortrump.us/the-full-history-of-veterans-for-trump/
JEFFREY CLARK Trump Assistant AG on Durham Report w/ Angie Wong Veterans for Trump