Submit Release
News Search

There were 310 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,739 in the last 365 days.

'Little Pile of Things' at NYC Independent Film Festival

Logo NYCindieFF

Logo NYCindieFF

Poster2 'LITTLE PILE OF THINGS'

Poster2 'LITTLE PILE OF THINGS'

Virginie Balabaud, film director 'LITTLE PILE...'

Virginie Balabaud, film director 'LITTLE PILE...'

Scene from 'LITTLE PILE OF THINGS'

Scene from 'LITTLE PILE OF THINGS'

Scene2 from 'LITTLE PILE OF THINGS'

Scene2 from 'LITTLE PILE OF THINGS'

Part I & II of French documentary by Virginie Balabaud

My work is most often located on the fringes of documentary and video art”
— Virginie Balabaud, filmmaker
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 15th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival the focus is on the work of the French filmmaker Virginie Balbaud.

'LITTLE PILE OF THINGS PART 1 & 2' is a two-part documentary about a 90 year old woman in France who collects so many things that she hardly has any space left in her apartment. Faced with the problem of emptiness and fullness, the documentary follows Jeanette who presents with Diogenes syndrome. It is a poetic journey in which she imagines her past, present and future through her relationship to objects. At the same time it’s a story about the consumer society, the way we use things and waste things.

In the second part of the film, the filmmaker burlesquely plays the role of Jeanette. Through the objects and archives found in the apartment of the old lady, we find the history of France: the feminist struggle against civil education, the Second World War and the post-war period, as well as its adaptation to modern times.

Virginie Balabaud filmmaker, photographer, visual artist and psychologist: “My work is most often located on the fringes of documentary and video art, my favorite medium remains photography, which I insert in all my films. With degrees in clinical psychology and psychoanalytic research, my artistic work and my clinical practice deeply feed each other."

The NYC Independent Film Festival in New York focuses on independent filmmakers who do not have the support of major film companies, but often have to write, produce, finance and make their own film projects individually. To support those makers, the NYC Independent Film Festival is the platform to present their films for a week - from 4 to 11 June 2023 at the Producer's Club in New York, West 44th and 9th.

Dennis Cieri
NYC Independent Film Festival
+1 917-797-0816
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

'Little Pile of Things' at NYC Independent Film Festival

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more