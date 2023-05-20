'Little Pile of Things' at NYC Independent Film Festival
Part I & II of French documentary by Virginie Balabaud
My work is most often located on the fringes of documentary and video art”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 15th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival the focus is on the work of the French filmmaker Virginie Balbaud.
— Virginie Balabaud, filmmaker
'LITTLE PILE OF THINGS PART 1 & 2' is a two-part documentary about a 90 year old woman in France who collects so many things that she hardly has any space left in her apartment. Faced with the problem of emptiness and fullness, the documentary follows Jeanette who presents with Diogenes syndrome. It is a poetic journey in which she imagines her past, present and future through her relationship to objects. At the same time it’s a story about the consumer society, the way we use things and waste things.
In the second part of the film, the filmmaker burlesquely plays the role of Jeanette. Through the objects and archives found in the apartment of the old lady, we find the history of France: the feminist struggle against civil education, the Second World War and the post-war period, as well as its adaptation to modern times.
Virginie Balabaud filmmaker, photographer, visual artist and psychologist: “My work is most often located on the fringes of documentary and video art, my favorite medium remains photography, which I insert in all my films. With degrees in clinical psychology and psychoanalytic research, my artistic work and my clinical practice deeply feed each other."
The NYC Independent Film Festival in New York focuses on independent filmmakers who do not have the support of major film companies, but often have to write, produce, finance and make their own film projects individually. To support those makers, the NYC Independent Film Festival is the platform to present their films for a week - from 4 to 11 June 2023 at the Producer's Club in New York, West 44th and 9th.
