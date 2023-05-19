Submit Release
Governor Abbott Celebrates 75th Anniversary Of Israel’s Independence

TEXAS, May 19 - May 19, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night commemorated the 75th anniversary of Israel's independence at a celebration hosted by the Consulate General of Israel to the Southwest in Houston. Delivering the celebration's keynote address to more than 300 attendees, the Governor highlighted the strong connection between Texas and Israel and ways the State of Texas continues to stand with the people of Israel. 

"There is an enduring bond between the people of Texas and Israel, sharing the blessings of freedom and burdens of vigilance," said Governor Abbott. "The history of Israel is intertwined with the history of Texas and America, and Texas recognizes that historical significance. In Texas, we don't do business with regimes that seek to wipe Israel off the face of the earth. As Governor, I signed anti-BDS legislation that bans state agencies from doing businesses with companies that boycott Israel and awarded $10 million in grants to secure places of worship like synagogues. Freedom requires eternal vigilance, and I am honored to be here today as we celebrate 75 years of independence for Israel."

The Governor was joined at the celebration by Consul General of Israel to the Southwest Livia Link-Raviv, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, KHOU Great Day Houston Host Deborah Duncan, and other state and local leaders.

Governor Abbott has taken significant action to ensure Texas maintains a strong and supportive relationship with Israel, including: establishing the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commissionawarding $10 million through his Public Safety Office for security enhancement projects to houses of worship, such as synagogues; and banning all state agencies from engaging in business or investments with companies that boycott Israel.

