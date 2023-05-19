NEBRASKA, May 19 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

Governor Pillen Statement on Passage of LB276

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen issued the following statement in response to state senators passing LB276:

"We must come together to solve tough problems, and mental health and substance abuse are tough problems. This piece of legislation will help transform mental health and substance abuse services in Nebraska. The clinics created by this bill will integrate comprehensive physical and behavioral health services in a community-based setting while operating under a cost-based payment system. LB276 is a no-brainer."