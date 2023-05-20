NEBRASKA, May 20 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

Governor Pillen Statement on Passage of LB574

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen issued the following statement in response to state senators passing LB574:

"All children deserve a chance to grow and live happy, fruitful lives. This includes pre-born boys and girls, and it includes children struggling with their gender identity. These kids deserve the opportunity to grow and explore who they are and want to be, and they can do so without making irreversible decisions that should be made when they are fully grown."