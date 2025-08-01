NEBRASKA, August 1 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Joins NSP & NDOT Leadership Urging Driver Caution Following Worker Injury

LINCOLN, NE -- Today, Governor Jim Pillen joined leadership from the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) urging drivers to reduce speeds, put down their phones, and keep their attention on the road. Yesterday, an NDOT worker was injured while assisting at the scene of a crash east of Lexington on Interstate 80. The driver was parked on the shoulder of the interstate in an NDOT arrow truck and was helping to direct traffic due to an earlier crash. That's when he was struck from behind by a semi-truck.

“We are still in the midst of the busy summer travel and road construction season. Very soon, students will be heading back to school and Nebraskans will be commuting to and from Lincoln for Husker football and volleyball games. The need for drivers to take it slow and pay attention is imperative,” said Gov. Pillen. “We’ve had too many recent incidents of troopers being hit and now, an NDOT worker. When people see cones in the road, flashing lights and directional signs, it’s usually a signal that activity is happening nearby. That’s the time motorists need to look ahead, slow down, and move over. No one should be on a cell phone while operating their vehicle.”

In June, NDOT Director Vicki Kramer joined Colonel Bryan Waugh, superintendent of NSP, for a joint news conference reinforcing the need for caution by drivers. At that time, there had been three separate crashes over a two-week period involving Nebraska troopers. In the most recent of those incidents, a state trooper was hit by a semi while sitting in her cruiser on the side of the road.

“Thursday’s incident again highlights the daily risks faced by public safety personnel and underscores the vital responsibility we all have when driving near emergency vehicles,” said Col. Waugh. “I want to remind everyone that lives depend on making smart choices, staying attentive, avoiding distractions, and slowing down.”

The worker who was hit and injured yesterday has been with the agency nearly three years and as Director Kramer conveyed, is a valued member of the NDOT family.

“This marks the fourth critical or fatal injury to NDOT public servants in the last two and a half years. Our roads, specifically due to driver behavior, continue to pose a threat to first responders,” said Dir. Kramer. “We urge those on the road to take the responsibility of driving seriously and to consider that our first responders are putting their lives on the line every day to ensure the safety of our roads. We owe them our attention.”

“I share the concerns raised by our partners at NDOT and from Gov. Pillen. Our thoughts are with the worker who was injured while providing traffic safety for our troopers and others who were involved in Thursday’s multiple crash response,” said Col. Waugh.