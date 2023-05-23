CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Ithaca, NY
The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of vets who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.
I realized there was a need for in-home euthanasia and I needed to make myself available to help. I decided to partner with CodaPet”ITHACA, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is expanding its reach into Ithaca, NY. The petcare start-up provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end of life care for pets at home. Many families who experience an in-home pet euthanasia tell us it is the final and loving gift they can give their beloved pet….a peaceful passing surrounded by friends and family in the place they call home.
— Dr. Glenn Jackson
Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians to provide compassionate and professional end-of-life care to more pets and their families in the comforts of home.
“It is my wish that every family in the Ithaca, NY area becomes aware of in-home euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes. There is no greater final gift you can give your beloved pet than to carry out their wishes for a peaceful, pain-free, and stress-free transition in a familiar setting surrounded by everything they love and enjoy. As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift." says Dr. Whala.
"When I had to say no to a neighbor who desperately needed me to put her old dog to sleep, because I wasn't set up to do that service, it was a wake up call to me. I realized there was a need for in-home euthanasia and I needed to make myself available to help. I decided to partner with CodaPet because I went to vet school with one of the founders and know her to be someone I can trust." says Dr. Glenn Jackson, a veterinarian with over 17 years of experience. “Ithaca, NY and the rest of the Finger Lakes area have a lot of people that care very much for their pets and want to make them as comfortable as possible, to the very end.”
Dr. Jackson services Ithaca, NY and surrounding neighborhoods including Rochester, Syracuse, Binghamton, Utica, Webster, Liverpool, Elmira, Endicott, Fairport, Rome, Auburn, Baldwinsville, Oswego, Pittsford, Canandaigua, Cortland, Fulton, Vestal, and Oneonta
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily view pricing, see aftercare options and schedule a euthanasia visit by a licensed caring veterinarian in their area.
-Before the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.
-The vet supports the family’s decision by reviewing their pet’s condition and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess their pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
-For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist and arrange for transportation and cremation services.
-The typical home visit takes, on average, about one hour. This one hour, unrushed and unhurried time frame allows for a peaceful transition for your pet as well as allows family members and household pets to be present after the process if desired.. This opportunity can help bring closure to all family members involved in the euthanasia experience.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
In Ithaca, the cost of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 while after care begins at $50. A personalized quote can be obtained on our website and can vary depending on such factors as the need for extended travel, their pet's weight, and the option for private or communal cremation. Dr. Jackson also offers out-of-hours appointments and can service dogs, cats, small mammals and reptiles & amphibians upon request.
CodaPet offers an online price estimator that gives pet owners a quote before booking.
About CodaPet
CodaPet currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in the cities of Fresno, CA; Oklahoma City, OK; Nashville, TN; Seattle, WA; Ocala, FL; Kansas City, MO; Anaheim, CA; Fort Lauderdale, FL; and Columbus, OH. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. If you are a veterinarian interested in learning more, visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
