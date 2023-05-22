National Documentation Portal Updates Digital Policies to Further Improve Service
Embracing Tech Advances and Incorporating Them Into the Site Boosts Services
Security is important when you’re on the water and online. Handling our client's information is a responsibility we take seriously. With SSL encryption and other methods, we keep our their info safe.”MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Documentation Portal, a site that provides access to USCG documentation forms, has updated their digital policies. After these changes, vessel owners can apply for and upload more forms of documentation safely and efficiently.
— Jake Hannigan of National Documentation Portal
To apply for many of the vessel documentation forms on the National Documentation Portal site, the applicant must upload documents. National Documentation Portal utilizes advanced SSL encryption.
According to Wikipedia, this is a “cryptographic protocol designed to provide communications security over a computer network” that “aims primarily to provide security, including privacy (confidentiality), integrity, and authenticity.”
Through the utilization of this encryption, the National Documentation Portal protects their user’s sensitive information. Vessel owners use the documentation forms National Documentation Portal provides to apply for a Certificate of Documentation for their vessel, update the information on that certificate, renew it before it expires, and reinstate it in the event that it does, among other services.
Since the founding of the site, National Documentation Portal has protected their clients’ information without incident. This security upgrade serves to further strengthen the site.
Other forms protected by SSL encryption on the National Documentation Portal include those to apply for a Preferred Ship’s Mortgage, those to transfer or exchange the ownership of a documented vessel, forms to apply for the MARAD Small Vessel Waiver, documentation to apply for a claim of lien against a documented vessel, and many others.
