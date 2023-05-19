Company Fined $45,000 For Violating Occupational Health And Safety Regulations

CANADA, May 19 - Released on May 19, 2023

On May 11, 2023, Epic Contracting Ltd. pleaded guilty in Saskatoon Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company was fined for contravening clause 16-6(2)(b) of the regulations (being an employer fail to ensure that a portable ladder is secured against accidental movement during use, resulting in a serious injury to a worker). Two other charges were stayed.

As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $32,142.86 with a $12,857.14 surcharge, for a total amount of $45,000.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on June 28, 2021, in Saskatoon when a worker suffered serious injuries jumping from an unsecured portable extension ladder.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections and prosecutions.

