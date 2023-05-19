Submit Release
Real Barbie Dream House Party Takes Over Manhattan Beach

The designer Paola Franco attests it was two months of Production and hours of installation to receive attendees.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A real-life Barbie Dream House was built on private property in Manhattan Beach for a lucky 5-year-old girl's birthday party. The Real Barbie Dream House was planned by event designer and planner Paola Franco of Say I Do to Details, and brought the iconic doll's world to life in stunning detail. The party was a dream come true for the young birthday girl, who was greeted with a complete pink and purple dream house and a spa service with mani and pedicure and hair styling in matching Barbie bathing suits for the 5-year-old guests. For the parents, a champagne cart to enjoy.

Paola Franco, the designer and planner behind the Real Barbie Dream House Party, says that it took 2 months of production and 2 days to install the structure so they could host the 3 hours party. The biggest concern in the process was safety, “building the house presented a few challenges because structurally, we needed to be sure that it was very stable, as we would have 20 5-years-old playing inside the house”. The team had to change the original plans and engineer a very stable foundation for the real house.

The Real Barbie Dream House Party was a true labor of love, with a team of talented designers and builders working together to create the perfect atmosphere. From the custom-built furniture to the intricate details of the decor, no detail was overlooked in bringing the Barbie Dream House to life.

The Real Barbie Dream House Party was an unforgettable experience for everyone involved and a testament to the power of imagination and creativity. Say I Do to Details and Paola Franco are proud to have been a part of this magical event, and look forward to bringing more dreams to life in the future.

For more information on Say I Do to Details and their event planning services, please visit their website at www.sayidotodetails.com

