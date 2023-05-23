Celebrate the Sounds of Summer, Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle Unveils Electrifying Music Lineup for 2023

Giant BBQ in DC June 24 & 25, 2023 Giant Foods Events DC

The Giant Barbecue Battle is a celebration of culinary excellence and musical entertainment, bringing together barbecue enthusiasts, and music lovers

We are excited to be partnering with the Giant BBQ Battle, a true Washington tradition that shares our vision of bringing people together in the best way possible through food, music art and culture.” — Kristina Noell, Executive Director of Anacostia BID

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle, one of the most highly anticipated events in the nation’s capital, is back bigger and better than ever. Organizers are thrilled to announce the sensational music line-up of talented artists that will accompany the mouthwatering taste of barbecue at this year’s event, which promises to be an extraordinary experience. The Giant Barbecue Battle is a celebration of culinary excellence and musical entertainment, bringing together barbecue enthusiasts, foodies, and music lovers from all walks of life. The event is set to take place on June 24th & 25th along historic Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC.

This year’s musical line-up celebrates DC’s own top Go-Go artists performing on the Pepsi-Lay’s Go-Go Stage. Starring Raheem DeVaughn & The Crank Crusaders, Experience Unlimited featuring Sugar Bear, Backyard Band, Be’la Dona, The Chuck Brown Band, Mambo Sauce and more. To celebrate Black Music Month, Kit Kat will be presenting Go-Go programming such as DC Strings with Go-Go Symphony, an organization that provides year-round youth education and programming, and Spoken Word to Go-Go.

Near the Go-Go Stage, a lively multimedia Art to Go-Go Village will highlight “Art to Go-Go”, DC’s new Art & Culture District. The Village will showcase local artists and organizations that exemplify the art, cultures and music that make Washington, DC such a great place to live, work and play. Kristina Noell, Executive Director of Anacostia BID said, “We are excited to be partnering with the Giant BBQ Battle, a true Washington tradition that shares our vision of bringing people together in the best way possible through food, music art and culture.”

Just a few blocks away, the Pepsi Stronger Together World Music Stage features a vibrant mix of international sights and sounds with music and dancers from Bolivia, Peru, Panama, Mexico, and Jamaica. Artists include See-I with members of Thievery Corporation, Ras Slick, The Empresarios, Peter Pana, Bolivian, Jamaican and Panamanian dancers and more.

As a tribute to the event’s three-decade history, 2023 will feature the Monster Energy 90’s Block Party starring the magnificent Grammy award-winning DJ Jazzy Jeff, a BMX live show experience showcasing quarter pipe stunts, BBoys Breaking Team, and custom live street art by graffiti artist MEME. Attendees will experience the fresh rhythms and colors of a true 90’s party and the area will bring back the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “Boys n the Hood” era with a high-energy vibe throughout the weekend.

Make sure to come to the BBQ Battle hungry. Attendees will be treated to a vast and tempting array of free food samples in multiple tasting pavilions. Summer treats including grilled items and favorite sides are offered in the Taste of Giant Sampling Pavilion, the Alliance Smoke Show, the Taste of Summer and Giant World of Flavors featuring international offerings, with additional tastings throughout the event site. Top local and traveling restaurants and vendors will serve up BBQ specialties to order. To complement all the delicious food, a variety of microbrews and wine samples are available in the Giant Corks to Caps Sampling and the Budweiser Beverage Gardens along with all kinds of popular non-alcoholic beverages.

Throughout the event weekend BBQ pitmasters from celebrity chefs to backyard cooks compete in the KCBS sanctioned National Barbecue Championship for huge trophies, prize money and bragging rights presented at the event’s conclusion. Additional contests include a Military Chef Cook Off between top military chefs, a Jr. Chef contest, and the Nathan’s Famous Hotdog Eating Contest.

Celebrity chefs like TV’s BBQ Pitmaster Tuffy Stone, TV’s East-West celebrity chef Ming Tsai and others offer cooking demonstrations on the Giant Fresh Ideas Stage. For sports enthusiasts, the festival’s Monumental Sports Zone will feature the Washington Wizards, Capitals, Mystics, the Capital City Go-Go, and more exciting interactive exhibits.

Don’t miss out on this ultimate summer extravaganza! Mark your calendar for the Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle on June 24th & 25th and prepare to immerse yourself in the tantalizing flavors of barbecue, the sounds of summer and so much more. Information and Tickets are available at https://bbqindc.com/.

Giant BBQ Battle - June 2023