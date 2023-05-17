Albany Job Fair Features 95+ Recruiters including: Amazon, Spectrum, Sysco, RPI, Bimbo Bakeries, Frito-Lay, and NYS OGS

Albany Job Fair FB Banner Sysco is Hiring CDL/CDLA Drivers Amazon

The In Person Albany Job Fair will be held on June 7, 2023 in Latham NY at the Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center.

“Many of our recruiters will literally interview and hire on the spot,” said Event organizer Darcy Knapp, noting the current job candidate situation in the Capital Region.” — Darcy Knapp, Event Organizer

LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The In Person Albany Job Fair will be held on June 7, 2023 in Latham NY at the Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center. Many employers will be interviewing and hiring on the spot. Meet with Albany Med, OrthoNY, Fabcon, Frito Lay, Conifer Park, NYS DOT, Visiting Nurses, NYS DOC, NYS Troopers, Imperial Pools, NYS of Health, Curtis Lumber, NYS Civil Service, Ace Hardware and many more.

The Albany Job Fair offers job seekers hiring opportunities with more than 95+ area and regional companies looking to fill immediate openings from entry level to senior management.

We expect more than 1,000 job seekers to pre-submit resumes for scanning and distribution to the recruiters. Attendance expected to be high due to the current unemployment numbers and the increase in minimum wage.

The Albany Job Fair features over 95+ recruiters and runs from 9am through 4pm on Wednesday June 7, 2023. The Albany Job Fair is open to the public. Admission and parking are free. Public transit access via CTDA, Bus Route #182. The Holiday Inn Express has ample parking and easy access from the Northway.

Come meet and interview with recruiters on site. Find that perfect opportunity to start the first or next career. There will be 100 recruiters on site from a vast array of industries to interview with . Many companies may be hiring on the spot. Bring a resume and dress for success.

Job seekers can check the website for a list of companies that will be hiring and a full Zoom seminar on career path choices, resume writing, interview skills and more.

Recruiters confirmed to be on site include: SABIC, Visiting Nurses of Albany/Visiting Nurses Home Care, NYS Troopers, NYS Dept of Corrections, NY Army National Guard, The ARC of Lexington County, Nationwide, Conifer Park, Main-Care Energy, BOCES Albany-Schoharie-Schenectady, Nathan Littauer Hospital, Express Employment Professionals, AMAZON, Green Meadows, Frito Lay - Upstate NY East, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Pyramid Brokerage Company, Local 669 America's Fire Protection, Spectrum (Time Warner Cable Recruiting), Glenmont Job Corps, Imperial Pools, Inc., Robert Half, Janitronics, Air National Guard, WAMC Northeast Public Radio, Healthy Alliance , RedShift, Living Resources, College of St. Rose, Tradebe Environmental Services, LLC, The Grand Healtcare, NY State of Health, NY Creates, Price Chopper, Capital District Psychiatric Center, Berkshire Health Systems, Fabcon Precast LLC, Albany Medical Center, Saratoga National Bank, AIM Services, Inc., A New England Nanny, Westchester Medical Center Health Network, Albany Broadcasting, SYSCO, Van Rensselaer Manor, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Warren, Washington & Albany ARC, Albany VA Medical Center, AFLAC, United Mobility and Accessibility Inc, Trustco Bank, St Peter's Health Partners, NY Life, Attentive Care, Mavis Discount Tire, LLC, Spectrum Mobile, Davis-Ulmer Fire Protection , Rehabilitation Support Services, Inc., Ginsberg's Foods, Midland Farms, DiRAD Technologies, NYS Insurance Fund, Ocean State Job Lot, Trailways of New York, Duffy's AIS, SI Group , Paragon Systems Inc., Teresian House, Ace Hardware, IRS Taxpayer Advocacy, BrightView Landscape Services, Human Technologies, Lia Cars/Lia Toyota, FASNY Fireman's Home, NYS Dept of Labor, NYS Office of General Services, United States Post Office, Department of Civil Service and Coach Connection.

The Albany Job Fair is ready to meet the needs of the Capital Region's job seekers, from first time hires, to downsized and laid off workers, and those previously on unemployment coming back into the workforce. Great opportunities for High School and College students! From cashiers to engineers, warehouse workers to CDL drivers, home care workers and health care providers - You can find your next career or first job at The Albany Job Fair.