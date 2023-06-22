July Albany Job Fair Features 95+ Recruiters

The In Person Albany Job Fair will be held on July 12, 2023 in Latham NY at the Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center.

LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The In Person Albany Job Fair will be held on July 12, 2023 in Latham NY at the Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center. Many employers will be interviewing and hiring on the spot. Meet with Albany Med, OrthoNY, Fabcon, Frito Lay, Conifer Park, NYS DOT, Visiting Nurses, NYS DOC, NYS Troopers, Imperial Pools, NYS of Health, Curtis Lumber, NYS Civil Service, Ace Hardware and many more.

The Albany Job Fair offers job seekers hiring opportunities with more than 95+ area and regional companies looking to fill immediate openings from entry level to senior management.

We expect more than 1,000 job seekers to pre-submit resumes for scanning and distribution to the recruiters. Attendance expected to be high due to the current unemployment numbers and the increase in minimum wage.

The Albany Job Fair features over 95+ recruiters and runs from 9am through 4pm on Wednesday July 12, 2023. The Albany Job Fair is open to the public. Admission and parking are free. Public transit access via CTDA, Bus Route #182. The Holiday Inn Express has ample parking and easy access from the Northway.

The Albany Job Fair is Wednesday July 12, 2023 at the Holiday Inn and Conference Center at 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham New York. Event sponsors include Sysco, Frito-Lays, Amazon, SABIC, Owens-Corning, and eBiz Docs. The Albany Job Fair is open from 9am to 4pm. Admission is free. Job seeker registration is not required. Resumes will be accepted and scanned for distribution to all recruiters at the event. Resumes can be emailed in to be scanned. The Albany Fair is underwritten by Albany Broadcasting, Catamount Broadcasting and SEO Web Mechanics.

Job seekers can check the website for a list of companies that will be hiring and a full Zoom seminar on career path choices, resume writing, interview skills and more.

Recruiters confirmed to be on site include: SABIC, Ravena Coeymans Selkirk CSD, NYS Troopers, Dept of Corrections , NY Army National Guard, Janitronics, Nationwide Retirement Solutions, Conifer Park, Combined Insurance - a Chubb company, Greater Johnstown SD, Visiting Nurses of Albany/Visiting Nurses Home Care, Express Employment Professionals, AMAZON, Air National Guard, Frito Lay, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Prime Management, Glenmont Job Corps, Sunmark Credit Union, Trustco Bank, Imperial Pools, Inc., Solomon Organization, OrthoNY, Law Firm of Alex Dell, PLLC, Nathan Littauer Hospital, Owens Corning, RedShift, Living Resources, CDPHP, Green Meadows, Grasshopper Heating and Cooling, The Grand at Barnwell, North Atlantic States Carpenters Labor Management Program, Price Chopper, BSNB, Albany Medical Center, Fabcon Precast LLC, Fusco Personnel, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Warren, Washington & Albany ARC, NY Creates, Albany Broadcasting, SYSCO, Van Rensselaer Manor, H&R Block, First Student, Spectrum (Time Warner Cable Recruiting), Vanderheyden Hall, AFLAC, Sam's Club, Local 669 America's Fire Protection Union, St. Peter's Health Partners, Ocean State Job Lot, Home Instead, Trucking Assoc of NY, Wadhams Enterprises, Inc. , NYS Office of General Services, NY State of Health, BrightView Landscape Services, Catskill Hudson Bank, Albany VA Medical Center, NYS Insurance Fund, Schenectady City School District, Berkshire Health Systems, Saratoga National Bank , Healthy Alliance , SI Group , NYS Office of Information Technology Services, KIPP Capital Region Public Schools, Lia Cars/Lia Toyota, Teresian House, Human Technologies, Robert Half, Pyramid Brokerage Company, FASNY Fireman's Home, Primark, Albany Police Dept, VP Supply Corp, Ace Hardware, IRS Taxpayer Advocacy, NYS Dept of Labor, NYS Office of General Services, United States Post Office, Department of Civil Service, and Coach Connection.

The Albany Job Fair is ready to meet the needs of the Capital Region's job seekers, from first time hires, to downsized and laid off workers, and those previously on unemployment coming back into the workforce. Great opportunities for High School and College students! From cashiers to engineers, warehouse workers to CDL drivers, home care workers and health care providers - You can find your next career or first job at The Albany Job Fair.