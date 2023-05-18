Participation in the cultural program in the Furong Garden in Xi'an, People's Republic of China

TAJIKISTAN, May 18 - On the evening of May 18, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, took part in the theatrical cultural program, the opening ceremony of the "Year of Culture and Art of Central Asia-China" and the Central Asia-China Festival of Culture of the Youth in the Furong Garden in the city of Xi'an, People's Republic of China.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and other Heads of State of Central Asian countries were warmly and sincerely welcomed by President of the People's Republic of China Honorable Xi Jinping and his spouse, First Lady of China, Mrs. Peng Liyuan.

After the photographing ceremony, the Heads of State of Central Asia and China were presented with a colorful theatrical cultural program in honor of the start of the “Year of Culture and Art of Central Asia-China” and the Central Asia – China Festival of Culture of the Youth.