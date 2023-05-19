Participation in the First "China-Central Asia" Summit

TAJIKISTAN, May 19 - On May 19, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, took part and spoke at the First "China-Central Asia" Summit of Heads of State in the city of Xi'an, People's Republic of China.

The Summit began with a warm welcome of the presidents of the Central Asian countries by the President of the People's Republic of China and a commemorative family photo ceremony of the participants.

The work of the First "China-Central Asia" Summit was opened by the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.

During the speech of the President of the People's Republic of China, Honorable Xi Jinping, for the further strengthening of cooperation in all issues of development of the countries, he suggested that China pays serious attention to enhancing the further institutionalization of this cooperation. For this purpose, he stated that the Chinese side will allocate 26 billion yuan for the further implementation of programs and projects within the framework of this summit.

During their speeches, the leaders of the Central Asian countries made a number of proposals regarding the important issues on the agenda of the meeting and further improving of the beneficial cooperation of the countries of the summit.

During his speech, President Emomali Rahmon thanked the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, for an excellent organization of the First "China-Central Asia" Summit and for the warm welcome and traditional hospitality.

It was emphasized that holding the summit in the historic city of Xi'an is very symbolic, because the Great Silk Road originates from this place, develops and revives in our time, and serves to bring our countries and peoples together.

The President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, stated that in connection with the complex and rapidly changing situation of the world and the rise in threats and dangers in the globe and the region, the importance of cooperation between countries within the framework of the "China-Central Asia" Summit is increasing precisely in view of this situation.

In this regard, the Head of State confirmed Tajikistan's strong position in the path to strengthening multifaceted cooperation within the framework of the "China-Central Asia" Summit in order to ensure security and stability, consolidate friendship, mutual understanding and sustainable development.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon emphasized with satisfaction that during three decades the relations between the countries of Central Asia and China developed rapidly on the basis of princioles of mutual understanding, respect and trust. In this regard, the meeting within the framework of the "China-Central Asia" Summit can become a unique and effective basis for the expansion of cooperation between our countries.

During a meaningful speech, President Emomali Rahmon stated that the food, energy, economic and financial crises, as well as the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, have an adverse impact on the countries' efforts in the direction of sustainable development.

It was proposed to stir up the development of regional economic cooperation in the fields of industry, energy, investment and trade.

It was further highlighted that the economic environment of Tajikistan is always open for all entrepreneurs and investors.

Tajikistan is interested in the expansion and strengthening of regional cooperation for boosting transport and communication links between the countries of Central Asia and the digitization and simplification of procedures in the international trade of the states, as well as the establishment of logistics centers.

Opportunities for expanding cooperation between Tajikistan and China in the fields of agriculture, digitalization, innovation and "green technology", hydropower sector and other profitable sectors were especially pointed out at the summit.

During the discussion of issues of water, climate and protection of glaciers, the President of the country expressed his gratitude to the heads of the countries for their strong support of the global initiatives of Tajikistan.

During the speech, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon drew the attention of the summit participants to the issue of expanding cooperation in the fields of science and education, culture and humanitarian sphere, health and tourism industries.

It was emphasized that ensuring regional security is one of the pressing issues of countries, and Tajikistan attaches particular importance to cooperation in the field of security, fight against terrorism and extremism, transnational organized crime and drug trafficking.

At the end of the speech, President Emomali Rahmon once again mentioned the firm and consistent position of Tajikistan in addressing the burning issues of the global and regional community and the development and expansion of cooperation, and stated that we support the adoption of the "Xi'an Declaration".

President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping expressed the following in his concluding speech: "Mr. President, you are the most experienced politician among us Heads of State, who stood at the origins of the establishment of the new statehood of Tajiks and were at the root of the creation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

You are a very wise, experienced and visionary politician and play an important role in the development of bilateral relations.

Your suggestions and opinions are extremely important for us."

It should be noted that as a result of the work of the First "China-Central Asia" Summit, the Xi'an Declaration was adopted, in which the topical regional issues and the main directions of cooperation between the countries of this summit were included.

Also, a number of multilateral cooperation mechanisms were adopted in the important socio-economic areas of development of the countries of the summit.

The President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping made a statement concerning the results of the First "China-Central Asia" Summit in the presence of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and other heads of Central Asian countries at a press conference with the participation of a wide range of journalists.

Thus, the work of the First "China-Central Asia" Summit came to an end.

After the closing of the Summit, the presidents of Central Asian countries and China planted a tree of "friendship" as a sign of strengthening and expanding cooperative relations.