Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,129 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,058 in the last 365 days.

US412 (SR20) in Crockett County Paving

Friday, May 19, 2023 | 03:00pm

JACKSON, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will be paving an eight (8) mile section of US412 beginning next week.

Beginning Monday, May 22, 6:00 am – 6:00 pm daily, there will be lane closures both east and westbound on US412 (SR20) in Crockett County, from the Dyer/Crockett County line to Birmingham/Lyons Road for resurfacing activities.  One lane in each direction will remain open. The project is estimated to be completed on September 30, 2023.

All work is weather dependent.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

You just read:

US412 (SR20) in Crockett County Paving

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more