US412 (SR20) in Crockett County Paving

JACKSON, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will be paving an eight (8) mile section of US412 beginning next week.

Beginning Monday, May 22, 6:00 am – 6:00 pm daily, there will be lane closures both east and westbound on US412 (SR20) in Crockett County, from the Dyer/Crockett County line to Birmingham/Lyons Road for resurfacing activities. One lane in each direction will remain open. The project is estimated to be completed on September 30, 2023.

All work is weather dependent.



As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

