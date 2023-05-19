Maine DOE Update – May 19, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

News & Updates

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is accepting applications from school administrative units (SAUs) and Education in the Unorganized Territory (EUT) who meet a poverty certification rate at or above 35% to design and enhance initiatives that will promote safer, more inclusive, and positive school environments for all students, educators, and school staff. | More

The Maine Department of Education’s Maine Learning through Technology Initiative (MLTI) will release Cyber Performance Grants to help districts bolster network security and safety as defined by CISA’s 2023 recommendations to K12 schools. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Child Nutrition Team recently hosted two Child and Adult Food Program training opportunities this spring in Augusta and Brewer. | More

Are you looking for ways to enhance your instructional practices and transfer your students’ learning to the next level? Look no further. | More

Six more nurses have joined the original 30 school nurses who completed the National Certification in School Nursing this school year. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Can guinea pigs make a difference to student engagement and achievement? Well, we haven’t conducted the research yet, but if teacher observation is a strong source of information, the answer is yes. | More

Professional Development, Training, and Events

Are you interested in supporting multiple schools, districts or regions in Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) implementation through training and coaching? Then, consider applying to our 2nd round of the Training of Trainers and Coaches Microcredential Program! | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is offering Read Them Your Way book studies on two different titles this spring and summer. | More

NAMI Maine (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is offering several suicide prevention training opportunities scheduled over the course of the next month that are available to school staff.| More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

